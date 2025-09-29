FILRT’s Filinvest One diversifies portfolio with Conceive IVF Manila

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) has expanded its tenant mix at the Filinvest One Building in Northgate Cyberzone, Alabang with the entry of Conceive IVF Manila, the Philippine arm of Japan’s Kato Medical Group.

The lease agreement marks Kato Group’s initial foray in South Metro Manila, bringing its internationally recognized expertise in assisted reproductive technology (ART) to the Philippines. Known for pioneering fertility solutions through Japan’s Kato Ladies Clinic, the group aims to address rising demand for reproductive healthcare in the country.

“We are excited to expand in the Philippines and collaborate with Filinvest REIT. Our new facility at Filinvest One will enable us to deliver enhanced fertility care and create a supportive environment for individuals and families in South Metro Manila,” said Kenki Okumura, Managing Director of Conceive IVF Manila.

For FILRT, the move reinforces its strategy of broadening its portfolio beyond IT-BPM tenants to include healthcare and wellness providers. The addition of Conceive IVF Manila aligns with FILRT’s thrust to host businesses that bring long-term value and respond to evolving consumer needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kato Fertility Center to Filinvest One. This marks a significant step in further expanding and diversifying our tenant portfolio to include the sphere of health and wellness,” said Maricel Brion-Lirio, President and CEO of Filinvest REIT Corp.

Filinvest One is one of FILRT’s 16 Grade A, EDGE Zero Carbon-certified buildings in Alabang, strategically located along the Alabang-Zapote Road with direct access tao the Skyway and South Luzon Expressway.

With the entry of Conceive IVF Manila, Northgate Cyberzone strengthens its positioning as a mixed-use district that now hosts not only IT-BPM operations but also healthcare and wellness services, supporting both business expansion and community development in the area.