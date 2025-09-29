Education sector funding boost assured

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Monday reiterated the Marcos administration’s commitment to increasing funding for the education sector, promising to work closely with Congress to ensure the swift approval of higher allocations, particularly for State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

Pangandaman stressed that education is a flagship priority within the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

“Education has always been our number one priority under the NEP,” she said.

Her remarks followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to reallocate a portion of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) P255.5 billion flood control budget to priority programs, including those under the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“Few days ago, the President mentioned the reallocation of DPWH funds for priority programs — and the education sector is included in where that will go. We stand with this realignment, and we will make sure it is implemented properly so that our students, teachers, and SUCs receive the support they deserve,” the budget chief said.

In compliance with the presidential order, Pangandaman urged Congress to act with urgency in approving the increased appropriations for SUCs. She warned that without timely legislative support, universities and colleges may struggle to cope with a projected increase in enrollment.

“It is our hope that Congress will heed this call and put more resources where they matter most — in preparing our youth for the future,” she said.

The DBM chief sought to reassure students, parents, and educators that her department would remain responsive to funding requests from SUCs.

“With enrollment in State Universities and Colleges projected to rise in 2026, the DBM will be ready to support whatever funding requirements our SUCs need to brace for this challenge,” she said, noting that investing in education strengthens the country’s long-term human capital development.

The timing of the reallocation is significant, as the proposed 2026 budget for basic and higher education has reached P1.224 trillion, equivalent to 4.0 percent of GDP. This marks the first time the country has met the UNESCO-recommended threshold. Of that amount, P134.99 billion is earmarked for SUCs.

Pangandaman also addressed concerns about the cut to the DPWH's flood control budget, estimating that removing the locally funded flood control projects would not significantly affect the country’s overall infrastructure spending.

The DPWH had already pared down its proposed 2026 budget from more than P881 billion to P625.78 billion by removing duplicate or completed projects amounting to P255.53 billion.

“What’s important is that we still get to implement key projects like school buildings, hospitals, and infrastructure that supports our agriculture sector,” she said, assuring stakeholders that legitimate obligations under existing contracts would continue.

The move comes amid warnings from critics and lawmakers about a potential funding gap. Senator Bam Aquino, citing projections from the Philippine Association of State Colleges and Universities, noted that SUC enrollment — currently at 1.97 million students — could rise by 300,000 in 2026, bringing the total to 2.27 million.

Aquino warned that the DBM’s current allocation might fall short by P3.29 billion if funds don’t match the enrollment projections.

In response, Pangandaman affirmed the DBM’s openness to adjustments and its preparedness to work with legislative counterparts to calibrate funding levels.

“We must ensure alignment between projections per SUC and the corresponding Free Higher Education funding — so that no institution is left behind or underfunded,” she said.

The budget chief also highlighted the administration's use of a Program Convergence Budgeting approach to reduce overlapping programs and maximize resources.

Pangandaman also appealed for unity between the executive and legislative branches.

“We anticipate that Congress will work in tandem with the DBM to fulfill our shared commitment to education. This is not an issue of politics, but of providing real opportunity for our students, uplifting our institutions, and securing a brighter future for the country,” she said.