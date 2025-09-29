DoJ resets sabungero case preliminary probe

The Department of Justice (DoJ) panel of prosecutors on Monday reset the preliminary investigation into the missing sabungero (cockfight enthusiast) case to 3 November, and the extension was granted after the Philippine National Police — Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP — CIDG) submitted new digital evidence and affidavits to the panel.

Atty. Gabriel Villareal, who represents businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, confirmed that the CIDG turned over five USB drives and five affidavits, with one more USB drive expected to be filed on Wednesday.

The contents of the digital files were not disclosed, but Atty. Charlie Guhit, who also attended the proceedings, confirmed the panel allowed the drives to be presented during the hearing.

Guhit declined to discuss their contents, stating they “will be part of the resolution of the case.”

The submitted affidavits included sworn statements from witnesses, such as Gier Codilla, who filed his testimony in support of the complaint despite being a respondent in a related case before the Manila Regional Trial Court.

“The good thing is the PNP submitted the affidavits today and the copies were given to the respondents,” Guhit said.

The panel reset the deadline for the respondents to file their counter-affidavits from the initial 13 October date to 3 November and Villareal cited the change gives defense counsels time to study the newly submitted materials and confirmed that his client, Ang, is required to personally attend the proceedings on that date.

Failure by the respondents to appear or submit their counter-affidavits on 3 November would result in the case being submitted for resolution without their defense.

Prosecutors are also expected to raise clarificatory questions to the CIDG during the next session.

The case involves several individuals reported missing in recent years after being linked to illegal cockfighting operations or e-sabong activities.