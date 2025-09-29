DILG hails Masbate LGUs’ swift actions during STS Ompong

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday commended the local government units (LGUs) of Masbate province for their swift preparedness measures that helped minimize the impact of Severe Tropical Storm “Ompong,” which made two landfalls in the province on 26 September.

Based on DILG monitoring, 95.45 percent of critical preparedness actions were completed across all LGUs in Masbate before the storm’s arrival. All 21 LGUs, including the provincial government, Masbate City, and 20 municipalities, were fully briefed on the weather disturbance and activated disaster preparedness protocols under the Operation Listo program.

The Department said these proactive measures were crucial as the province endured widespread infrastructure damage, power outages, and communication disruptions during the storm. More than 3,400 families, or 12,500 individuals, were evacuated ahead of landfall, significantly reducing potential casualties.

The provincial government declared a State of Calamity to enable the immediate release of emergency funds and resources, while classes and work were suspended to ensure public safety.

“When local governments act early and act together, communities are protected. What happened in Masbate shows that strong local leadership, backed by clear protocols, makes the difference in times of crisis,” the Department said in a statement.

The DILG stressed that the actions of Masbate LGUs reflect President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen local capacities and build a disaster-ready Philippines.

“The President has been consistent: resilience begins at the local level. Masbate’s experience demonstrates how this mandate can be turned into effective, on-the-ground action that saves lives and livelihoods,” it added.

The Department urged all LGUs nationwide to sustain preparedness efforts and continuously improve response capabilities as the country braces for more severe weather disturbances in the coming months.