Central Luzon reports drop in key crimes

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported Monday a decline in key crime categories across Central Luzon between 19 June and 27 September.

According to the latest report, index crimes in the region totaled 4,426 incidents, a reduction of 48 cases compared to the same period in 2024. Focus crimes, which include offenses such as murder, homicide, robbery, and theft, also decreased, with 921 cases reported — 100 fewer than last year.

Beyond crime statistics, the PRO3 report highlighted law enforcement activities during the period. A total of 1,596 wanted individuals were apprehended, with 370 classified as “Most Wanted.” Authorities also reported the confiscation of 635 illegal firearms and the arrest of 330 individuals for weapons-related violations.

Significant seizures of illegal narcotics were also reported, with the total value of confiscated drugs estimated at over P906 million. These include large quantities of shabu, marijuana, and other prohibited substances, providing a snapshot of crime trends in Central Luzon during the period.

Marking the first 100 days of PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr.'s leadership as Regional Director, PRO3 attributed the reported statistics to unity, discipline, and dedication among law enforcement officers.

While some residents expressed hope that the decline in crime reflects a positive trend, others remained skeptical.

“I hope their numbers are true. From what we see now, it doesn't seem like it,” said Weng Sanchez, a parent from Barangay Pandacaqui, Mexico, Pampanga.

Lolo Tony, a 75-year-old resident of Olongapo City, added, “I still hope we can achieve peace, although in this time, it seems many are losing faith in the police.”

The PRO3 reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public, maintaining peace and order, and promoting professionalism, stating these efforts will continue to be prioritized moving forward.