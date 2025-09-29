Cainta residents urged to segregate waste

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto on Monday urged residents to segregate their waste to ensure effective garbage collection and recycling in the municipality.

"This morning, I decided to close the transfer station in Imelda Avenue. I talked to our private hauler and conveyed the complaints of the residents living in the area," Nieto said.

He added that the local government has already cleaned up the debris left by the hauler.

"Please help me address this. This is not just for Cainta but for our entire country," the mayor said.

Nieto also disclosed that he has contacted several groups offering waste-to-power gasification machines to reduce the town’s waste volume.

"Like the flood, we will do what is right for all and for the good of the many," he added.