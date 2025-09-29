Benny Blanco on Selena Gomez: ‘My wife in real life’

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated popstar Selena Gomez is now married to partner Benny Blanco.

Gomez wed the music producer in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on 27 September.

Gomez shared some snaps of their wedding on Instagram with the caption, “9.27.25.”

“My wife in real life,” Blanco commented on her post.

According to fashion magazine Vogue, Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows in front of family and A-list friends. Among those present are Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Finneas and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.