Benny Blanco on Selena Gomez: ‘My wife in real life’

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated popstar Selena Gomez is now married to partner Benny Blanco.
Gomez wed the music producer in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on 27 September.
Gomez shared some snaps of their wedding on Instagram with the caption, “9.27.25.”
“My wife in real life,” Blanco commented on her post.
According to fashion magazine Vogue, Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows in front of family and A-list friends. Among those present are Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Finneas and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Sheeran and Swift reportedly gave speeches at the ceremony.
Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, got engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating. Last March, they released a joint album titled I Said I Love You First.
They previously released the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which featured Tainy and J Balvin, as well as the 2015 singles “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.”
Blanco has created music for artists such as Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Kesha and Rihanna.