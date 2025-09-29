Albay’s ‘zero casualty doctrine’ reflected by Disaster Act

The recently signed Republic Act (RA) No. 12287, which establishes a mechanism for declaring a "state of imminent disaster," formally nationalizes a disaster preparedness strategy pioneered in Albay province.

Former Albay Governor and congressman Joey Salceda said the new law traces its origins directly to the province’s successful "Zero Casualty Doctrine," which he championed during his tenure as governor from 2007 to 2016.

Salceda stated that the concept of anticipatory action -- preparing when a hazard is imminent rather than waiting for it to strike -- has now become a national policy expected to save countless lives.

“This doctrine of anticipatory action, that you prepare, not when disaster strikes but when it becomes imminent, was pioneered in Albay,” Salceda said in a statement. “Preparation during a state of imminent disaster is at the heart of Albay’s Zero Casualty Doctrine.”

RA 12287 authorizes the President and local chief executives to declare a “state of imminent disaster” in areas forecast to be hit by severe hazards. This key provision allows the government to mobilize resources, issue advisories, and conduct preemptive evacuations before a disaster makes landfall.

Salceda recalled a 2009 incident where he declared an alert-level status over Mayon Volcano's imminent eruption, mobilizing anticipatory measures and evacuating residents ahead of the actual eruption.

He noted the declaration was necessary because the high alert level, while dangerous and requiring calamity funds, "did not at that point qualify for the normal metrics of what is an actual calamity."

The new law also reflects provisions Salceda had earlier pushed in his proposed Department of Disaster Resilience bill, a measure that would consolidate national disaster risk reduction and response efforts.

“I am grateful to Congress and to President Marcos for enacting this law, because a concept so crucial to disaster planning, pioneered in Albay, will now finally help other provinces also prepare better,” Salceda said. “Albay has long served as the laboratory of the Philippines for disaster risk reduction. This law is proof that lessons learned from the province can shape national policy.”