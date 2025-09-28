The power of transitions: Theatrical journeys of Lance Reblando

When Reblando returned to the Philippines, she continued acting in productions such as Ang Huling El Bimbo, Wanted: Male Boarders and Lam-Ang: An Ethno-epic Musical. She also realized that she is transgender.

“Kahit noong nag-transition ako, sa awa ng universe, ay nagka-role pa rin ako. Akala ko kasi dati kapag nag-transition ako ay wala na akong makukuhang roles at mabo-book na trabaho. Hindi pala ganoon. Naging si Meow din ako sa Tabing Ilog: The Musical, Serafina sa Mula sa Buwan, Angel sa Rent the Musical. Tapos never sumagi sa utak ko na mako-consider ako bilang si Julia ng Walang Aray. Si Julia na isang cis woman. Isang trans woman na gumaganap sa role ng isang cis woman — I am living the dream (Even when I transitioned, by the mercy of the universe, I was still able to land roles. I used to think that once I transitioned, I wouldn’t get cast anymore or be booked for work. But it wasn’t like that. I even got to play Meow in Tabing Ilog: The Musical, Serafina in Mula Sa Buwan, and Angel in Rent the Musical. And never did it cross my mind that I would ever be considered for the role of Julia in Walang Aray — Julia, a cis woman. A trans woman playing the role of a cis woman — I am living the dream),” she revealed.

Reblando was invited to audition for Walang Aray.

“Sobrang saya na ng puso ko noong nalaman ko na Walang Aray ‘yung ina-audition-an ko kasi fan talaga ako ng show at sino ba namang ayaw sumali sa show na ‘yun, ‘di ba? So, pumunta ako, pinakanta, pinasayaw at pinaarte….Nang binabanggit na ‘yung specific people na magre-read for specific characters, kinabahan ako kasi isa ako sa mga nabanggit na magre-read for Julia. Akala ko noong una namali lang sila ng tawag. Pero hindi. Ako pala talaga. Na-consider na mag-read para sa role na Julia (My heart was overflowing with joy when I found out that the audition was for Walang Aray, because I’ve always been a fan of the show — and really, who wouldn’t want to be part of it, right? So I went, and they had me sing, dance, and act…. When they started naming specific people who would read for certain characters, I got nervous because my name was mentioned to read for Julia. At first, I thought they had just made a mistake. But no — it was really me. I was actually being considered to read for the role of Julia),” she related.

Opening opportunities

Segarra revealed the casting of trans actors was an idea of PETA artistic director, J-mee Katanyag, “who has been intentional in integrating care-based theater practices into PETA’s culture.”

“This goes beyond internal processes within the company; it also extends to the way we approach casting and collaboration. With Walang Aray, we opened auditions to a wide range of artists, regardless of their SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression) or identity, as part of creating a more inclusive and supportive theater space,” he said.

He added: “When we invited Lance to audition, for instance, we were not specifically searching for a trans woman to play Julia. What we were looking for was an actor who could meet the physical, vocal, and emotional demands of the role. Lance simply gave a strong audition and proved to be a great fit. So while the casting wasn’t planned in the sense of fulfilling a ‘requirement,’ it was deliberate in the sense that we wanted to open opportunities to all kinds of performers.”

After auditioning for Walang Aray, Reblando already felt fulfilled just being part of the process. “Kumbaga the fact na na-invite akong mag-audition para sa rerun ng Walang Aray ay okay na okay na (The fact that I was invited to audition was more than enough),” she recalled. Days later, however, she was stunned to receive an invitation from PETA — where she was officially welcomed as the newest Julia.

“Nag-white noise lang ‘yung utak at sistema ko kasi parang sa utak ko, ‘Po? Sure po ba kayo? Parang pinaprank niyo lang po ako.’ Totoo pala lahat. Hindi pa nag-sink in sa akin lahat noong mga oras na ‘yon pero ang natatandaan ko lang na sinabi ko was ‘Game po ako. Tatrabahuhin ko po.’ Mula Move-it hanggang bahay, ang nasa utak ko lang ay ‘Kailangan mong galingan, Lance. Hindi lahat nabibigyan ng chance na kagaya nito. Galingan mo’ (My mind and body just went blank, and I kept thinking, ‘Yes? Are you sure? It feels like you’re just pranking me.’ But it was all real. It hadn’t fully sunk in at that moment, but I remember saying, ‘I’m game. I’ll work hard.’ From the ride home until I got back to the house, all I could think was, ‘You have to do well, Lance. Not everyone is given a chance like this. Do your best’),” she recalled.