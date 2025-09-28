Silicon ambition

DAILY TRIBUNE discovers how BYD is positioning itself as a technology leader, not just an automaker.

When car companies invite the media to test drives, the usual story is about horsepower or maybe how fast the new model can go from zero to a hundred. That was certainly part of the BYD 2025 Philippines Media Trip in Zhengzhou, China. We saw the Yangwang U9, billed as the world’s fastest production EV, and the Yangwang U8, an SUV that can wade through water and climb sand dunes. The rides were impressive, but what stood out more was what powered them behind the scenes.

BYD is quietly building itself into a technology company with semiconductors at its core.