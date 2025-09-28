Silence Wang: Virtuoso behind the viral ‘First Frost’ and other C-drama OSTs

In the emotionally charged world of Chinese dramas, few voices evoke longing, warmth, and poetic melancholy quite like Silence Wang (汪苏泷).

A singer-songwriter known for his lyrical depth and genre-fluid compositions, Wang has become a go-to artist for original soundtracks (OSTs) that elevate storytelling into sonic memory. His recent contribution to the hit drama First Frost (难哄) is no exception.

‘Like Sunny Day, Like Rainy Day’

Silence Wang’s track “像晴天像雨天 (Like Sunny Day, Like Rainy Day)” captures the emotional duality at the heart of First Frost — a drama that explores love, grief, and personal growth. Released on 14 February, the song blends acoustic softness with lyrical introspection, mirroring the show’s bittersweet tone.

Wang not only performed the track but also served as lyricist, composer, and producer, showcasing his signature control over emotional nuance and musical arrangement. The song sits alongside other standout OSTs from artists like Mao Buyi, Li Yuchun, and Zhang Bichen, forming a rich tapestry of sound that deepens the drama’s narrative arc.