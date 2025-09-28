Silence Wang: Virtuoso behind the viral ‘First Frost’ and other C-drama OSTs

In the emotionally charged world of Chinese dramas, few voices evoke longing, warmth, and poetic melancholy quite like Silence Wang (汪苏泷).
A singer-songwriter known for his lyrical depth and genre-fluid compositions, Wang has become a go-to artist for original soundtracks (OSTs) that elevate storytelling into sonic memory. His recent contribution to the hit drama First Frost (难哄) is no exception.
‘Like Sunny Day, Like Rainy Day’
Silence Wang’s track “像晴天像雨天 (Like Sunny Day, Like Rainy Day)” captures the emotional duality at the heart of First Frost — a drama that explores love, grief, and personal growth. Released on 14 February, the song blends acoustic softness with lyrical introspection, mirroring the show’s bittersweet tone.
Wang not only performed the track but also served as lyricist, composer, and producer, showcasing his signature control over emotional nuance and musical arrangement. The song sits alongside other standout OSTs from artists like Mao Buyi, Li Yuchun, and Zhang Bichen, forming a rich tapestry of sound that deepens the drama’s narrative arc.
OST legacy in C-dramas
Beyond First Frost, Silence Wang has lent his voice and songwriting to numerous Chinese dramas, often becoming the emotional anchor of their soundtracks. Some notable OSTs include:
• “Time Knows Everything” (时间知道) for Go Ahead (以家人之名)
• “The Light Years Away” (光年之外) for My Huckleberry Friends (你好)
• “Love Is Not Far Away” (爱情不远) for The Best of You in My Mind
(全世界最好的你)
His ability to translate complex emotional states — nostalgia, heartbreak, quiet joy — into melody has made him a favorite among drama producers and fans alike.
Who is Silence Wang?
Born in 1990 in Liaoning, China, Silence Wang (real name: Wang Sulong) studied music composition at Shenyang Conservatory of Music. He rose to fame through online platforms, gaining a loyal fanbase for his self-produced tracks that often blend pop, folk, and R&B. His breakout hit “The Last Time” (最后一次) cemented his reputation as a sensitive storyteller through song.
And in a beautiful cross-cultural moment, Filipino singer Ysabelle Cuevas — known for her emotionally intelligent English covers of C-drama OSTs — released her own version of “Like Sunny Day, Like Rainy Day.” Her cover, shared widely on TikTok and YouTube, preserves the song’s wistful tone while translating its emotional depth for a global audience. Cuevas’s rendition resonates especially with fans of First Frost, bridging language and sentiment with lyrical grace.