Public reminded not to give alms to street children, IPs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Sunday reiterated its appeal to the public to refrain from giving alms to children in street situations, homeless individuals, and members of Indigenous Peoples (IP) groups, especially during the holiday season.

“Alam po natin ang ating mga kababayan, ngayong Ber months, ay talaga pong natural na mapagbigay, tumutulong, nagbibigay ng tulong, maawain. Iyon po yung gusto nating i-correct at i-educate yung ating public na hindi po tamang magbigay ng tulong o ng limos sa kalsada. Mayroon po tayong mga proper channels o venues para po magbigay ng kanilang tulong o donasyon,” DSWD Pag-abot Program OIC-Division Chief Jennifer Casañas said.

She emphasized that one of the proper platforms to help families and individuals in street situations (FISS) is through the agency’s Pag-abot Program, which operates year-round.

“Ito po ay mainstay program na po ng DSWD, ibig sabihin hindi po tayo tumatakbo seasonal. Araw-araw po talaga tayong nagri-reach out activity sa mga target LGUs (local government units) po natin, and even nationwide,” she explained.

The Pag-abot Program, launched in 2023 and institutionalized through Executive Order (EO) No. 52 in January 2024, provides a wide array of interventions and opportunities to improve the social and economic status and fundamental rights of its target clientele.

Casañas said the program utilizes a rights-based approach in reaching out to people living on the streets.

“Sa Pag-abot Program, naka-anchor po tayo sa rights-based approach… ayaw po natin yung sapilitan na o pwersahan. Gusto po natin maipaliwanag sa kanila ng ating mga social workers and development workers na mapanganib at hindi po safe na mamuhay sa lansangan,” she pointed out.

Concerned citizens may report sightings of FISS to the Pag-abot Program through email at pagabotprogram@dswd.gov.ph or via the Facebook page, DSWD Pag-abot Program.

As of the latest data, the Pag-abot Program has profiled around 14,000 individuals and reached out to more than 7,000 FISS. Of these, over 6,000 have received interventions such as livelihood assistance, temporary shelter, and counseling.