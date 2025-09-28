PRO3 seizes 13 firearms, nabs 9 in Central Luzon crackdown

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has intensified its campaign against illegal firearms, leading to the arrest of nine individuals and the confiscation of 13 assorted firearms and ammunition across Central Luzon between 19 and 26 September.

Through the enforcement of nine approved search warrants, PRO3 operating units seized pistols, revolvers, and shotguns, along with ammunition for .40 caliber and 12-gauge shotguns.

Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones Jr. commended the operating units, underscoring the critical role of the initiative in ensuring public safety.

"The seizure of these firearms and the arrest of their possessors demonstrate our unwavering commitment to rid Central Luzon of instruments of violence," stated Peñones.

"This campaign is not solely about confiscating weapons; it is fundamentally about safeguarding lives, upholding the rule of law, and cultivating peace within our communities," he added.

Peñones said PRO3's intensified law enforcement operations are aligned with the Philippine National Police's broader initiatives to guarantee public safety and security.

"Our efforts here in Central Luzon reflect the PNP's commitment to a proactive and responsive police service that addresses the needs of our communities," he added.

The Central Luzon top cop reminded the public that possessing unlicensed firearms is a punishable offense under existing laws and encouraged all firearm holders to renew their licenses to avoid legal repercussions.