New Converge mentor ‘Delta’ welcomes dual role

New Converge head coach Dennis “Delta” Pineda sees Rain or Shine mentor Yeng Guiao as his inspiration in juggling a dual role both as FiberXers tactician and a public servant in Pampanga.

Pineda took over the coaching reins from Franco Atienza during the offseason and will make his debut in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup, beginning on 5 October.

Despite his busy workload of turning the fast-rising franchise into a stronger contender following a successful Season 49 run, the Pampanga Vice-Governor vows to prioritize his mandate as a government official first.

“Same thing with Kuya Yeng (Guiao). Our priority is public service,” the 51-year-old Pineda said, citing former lawmaker Guiao’s balance with his team obligations and public office work.

“Especially the session that we’re obligated to attend. If it’s our session day (in Pampanga), we need to perform. Still, public service remains our number one priority.”

Pineda is no stranger to multi-tasking, being also the coach of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) while holding public office.

But being in the pro league is a tougher Pineda admits.

“It’s a big challenge. I’m happy, of course, this is our best league in the Philippines. It’s one of the biggest leagues in Asia,” he said.

“It’s really a mixed emotion. But of course, the challenge for me is still here. It’s a big challenge taking on big teams and more experienced coaches. It’s nerve-racking.”

Pineda has inherited a competitive team, tagged as a dark horse.

Led by the twin towers of Justin Arana and Season 49 Draft top overall pick Justine Baltazar and spitfire scores Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston, Converge made it to the quarterfinals of the last three conferences of the league.

The addition of the last Draft’s second overall pick Juan Gómez de Liaño has raised the expectations further for the FiberXers.

“Of course, I hope that our performance will improve,” Pineda said.

“It’s one of the challenges for me. That’s why I always tell the kids that we need to work as a team. We need to have a goal for the next season.”

He, however, downplayed Converge’s tag as one of the teams that could shake the balance of power in the league.