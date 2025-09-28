NEPPO arrests six in province-wide sweep

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Six individuals were apprehended and a firearm seized in Nueva Ecija on Saturday, as the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) conducted a series of anti-criminality operations.

The operations, which took place on Saturday, 27 September, targeted illegal drug activities, libel, and reckless imprudence, also resulting in the voluntary surrender of an unlicensed firearm.

In Guimba, a 48-year-old man from Brgy. Cawayan Bugtong was caught in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Bacayao and faces charges for violating RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act). Simultaneously in Talavera, alias "Purot," 33, was arrested in Brgy. Burnay for drug-related offenses.

In Cabanatuan City, a 31-year-old from Brgy. Rizdelis was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Melojavilla, and a 37-year-old man was arrested in Brgy. Daan Sarile on a warrant for libel. Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from Brgy. Isla, Cabanatuan City, was apprehended in Licab on an alias warrant for reckless imprudence.

In San Jose City, a 33-year-old man from Brgy. Sinipit Bubon was arrested on a warrant for grave threat, and in San Isidro, a 43-year-old man from Brgy. Mangga voluntarily surrendered a homemade .45 caliber pistol.

Provincial director PCOL Heryl Bruno emphasized NEPPO's commitment to maintaining peace and order in the province, urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement in curbing criminal activities.