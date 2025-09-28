Live by the sword

For Dad

Jose just started his fencing career, tragedy struck as his father passed away after suffering a stroke in 2013. This heartbreaking development lit a fire in Jose as he vowed to do everything he could to finish his education at UST and keep his scholarship.

“When my father passed away, I said that I needed a scholarship. I did my best because tuition fees at UST were so expensive,” Jose said.

“I said that I want to go to UST to study. I said that in order to become a full scholar, I need to train well.”

Jose knew if he wanted to continue being a fencer and keep his scholarship, he had to learn the ins and outs of the sport. To do that, he had to sacrifice by joining national team training at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City at night so that he would expedite his improvement.

“I would go to class from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and train at school in the afternoon. Then in the evening, I trained with the national team because fencers from other universities were allowed to join since they needed more sparring partners,” Jose said.

“ I would finish training with the national team at 10 in the evening and would go back to the dormitory. I would study, make requirements and review.”

“For example, the exam is at 7 a.m. Of course, there are a lot of requirements. Sometimes, I would do it in the jeep. That’s where I would study so that when I arrive, I would start training.”

Jose’s efforts did not go to waste as he emerged as a four-time men’s epee gold medalist in the UAAP from 2014 to 2017. On top of that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Sports and Wellness Management in 2018 as Cum Laude while copping the UAAP Season 80 Athlete of the Year award.

He also had some measure of success in the international arena as he won a bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila and pocketed two silver medals in 2022 in Hanoi and 2023 in Cambodia.

Olympic dream

Still, there’s an important goal for Jose to achieve: Competing in the Olympics.

Jose tried to make it to the Paris Summer Games but fell short in the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates last year after he was eliminated in the Round of 16.

But he isn’t giving up as he aims to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and maybe, the 2033 Brisbane Games in Australia.

“I think all athletes want to qualify for the Olympics, especially me, I didn’t qualify in 2024 and in 2020, we also had a hard time because of the pandemic,” Jose said.

“That’s why in 2028, I really want to qualify and maybe in 2032, I hope to qualify.”

Jose was selected as one of the lucky athletes to be selected for the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship along with 21 other Filipino athletes, where he is granted a monthly allowance of $1,000 or roughly P58,000. He is also part of the Atletang Ayala program, where athletes are given careers while continuing their training.

“It’s an incredible honor to return to this community of dedicated athletes, and I can’t wait to continue growing, learning, and making an impact with the amazing support of the Ayala Group of Companies,” Jose said.

“This journey means a lot to me, and I’m excited to take my skills to the next level, push my limits, and represent this program with pride. Here’s to new beginnings and the pursuit of excellence.”

Switching from one sport to another isn’t easy. It will pull you out of your comfort zone and be forced to develop new skills, new discipline and new habits as well.

But for Jose it’s nothing. His hunger, determination, perseverance, and, yes — his sword — are his biggest weapons to emerge successful both in life and on the piste.