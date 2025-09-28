Let’s start with PUVs. They can stop in places where no one expects a stop. Sometimes right after a curve, sometimes in the middle of a busy lane. How would a sensor interpret that?

Now add pedestrians. People cross the streets and highways wherever they feel like crossing. The car only sees people on the road, not where they’re going. To the driver, it is instinct, but to the machine, it can be confusing.

And then there are all kinds of personal mobility vehicles. They cut through lanes unpredictably, appearing and disappearing before any camera can settle on them. The most advanced system might spend more time flashing alerts than giving a driver peace of mind.

We could picture a car that stops for a cat darting across the street. A few meters later, the system notices a wooden cart piled with recyclables. The car pauses again, not knowing if the cart will move forward or slide back. At that point, technology is not just detecting hazards. It is learning the unique rhythm of Philippine streets.

That is when you realize that the challenge is not just the sensors being accurate. Sensors need the kind of common sense that only locals develop after years behind the wheel.

Ask a tricycle driver and you will hear a simple point. Driving is not simply steering or braking. It also involves scanning the street for passengers and dealing with pedestrians who make eye contact before stepping forward. No machine can copy that instinct. For now.

This is not resistance to technology. It is an honest look at how driving works here. It is not only a mechanical task. It is a conversation with people on the street and with the unwritten rules of the road.

Still, there is reason for optimism. These systems are not built to replace drivers. They are built to help. Even on our unpredictable roads, a second set of electronic eyes could prevent accidents. A warning when you start to drift or when you get too close can be life-saving.

Filipinos adapt quickly. We embraced social media long before the rest of the world caught on. We turned karaoke into a national pastime. With time, we will find our own ways to blend advanced driver-assist features into daily driving.

God’s Eye was never meant to replace the eyes of the driver. What keeps everyone safe is not only what the car can see but what the driver chooses to do. Because the most advanced feature is still the one behind the wheel.