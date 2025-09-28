Gelvin Hernandez: Illuminating stories through LED and imagination

Always in motion: From concept to spectacle

What started as Always in Motion Designs — a modest venture experimenting with digital visuals — has now transformed into Always in Motion Live, a full-fledged design studio specializing in LED installations and motion graphics for high-profile events. The company has earned a reputation for creating destination-like atmospheres, whether in grand ballrooms or intimate venues.

“Since I do LED and animations, everything must be prepared before the event. I render fast, invest in good hardware, and collaborate closely with stylists. Teddy [Manuel] would sometimes message me with wild ideas — and I love that challenge. When the stylist approves, and then the client approves, we’re halfway there. Today, unlike before, people now appreciate how technology elevates styling,” Hernandez explained.

This dedication to preparation and precision is what sets Hernandez apart. His work is never simply an add-on; it is a central piece of the celebration, elevating traditional styling into immersive experiences.

Redefining Destinations

Hernandez is also quick to challenge conventions about what event design can be. For him, the concept of a “destination” celebration is not confined to foreign shores or exotic locations.

“Destination doesn’t always mean abroad. Sometimes we create that destination feel inside the ballroom, through styling, lights, and LED technology,” he said.

This philosophy underscores his approach: it is not about where you are, but how you feel within the space. With visuals that transport guests into fairy tales, dreamscapes, or cinematic universes, Hernandez proves that imagination, when paired with technology, can collapse boundaries of geography and tradition.

The Human Element

Behind the dazzling LED screens and hours of rendering lies Hernandez’s grounding principle: authenticity. Amid trends, Pinterest boards, and endless opinions from family or social media, he advises couples to tune into their own instincts.

“Trust your gut. With so many opinions from family and social media, stick to what feels right for you,” he said.

For him, technology is not meant to overshadow the personal — it exists to amplify it. Each wedding, debut, or milestone is a story, and Hernandez’s visuals are there to ensure the story is told in its most vivid form.

Lighting the Future

Today, Always in Motion Live has become a trusted name among celebrities and society’s most celebrated families. From Francine Diaz’s dreamy debut to Barbie Imperial’s birthday and Small Laude’s high-profile celebration, Hernandez’s team has brought visions to life with an artistry that fuses digital mastery with human emotion.

Yet, even as his work graces the country’s most opulent events, Hernandez remains rooted in his original drive: to create. He is not content to rest on past successes. Each project is an opportunity to push the limits of what visuals can do — not only to impress, but to make people feel.

As he continues to innovate in the events industry, Gelvin Hernandez is proving that storytelling has many forms. For him, it happens not through words or music alone, but through the dance of lights across LED screens, where love stories glow, milestones shimmer, and celebrations become unforgettable.

In every event he touches, Hernandez does more than design visuals — he illuminates memories.