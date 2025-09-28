Expo 2025 proves travel is life for Filipinos

She reminded the industry that while travel fuels leisure and adventure, it is also about nation-building and sustainable progress.

“Tourism is more than just leisure; it is nation-building,” Frasco said, noting the sector’s role in providing jobs to 6.75 million Filipinos and the need to safeguard cultural heritage and natural resources in the wake of disasters like typhoon "Opong."

Organized by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) and Oneklik Events, TSE 2025 drew an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 visitors, according to GTBA Founding Chairman and TSE chairperson Michelle Taylan.

“I’m so, so happy for the vendors,” she said, pointing out that the expo’s installment and flexible payment options allowed ordinary travelers to book trips without breaking the bank.

“It’s a lot easier to travel now,” Taylan added, noting that those who book early can save up to three times more than last-minute buyers.

The event’s theme, “Your Gateway to the World,” was evident in its mix of destinations.

Domestic gems like Boracay, Bohol, and Cebu shared the spotlight with international favorites such as Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam. Pilgrimage routes in the Balkan Peninsula even made a splash, signaling the growing appetite for niche travel experiences.

Industry powwow

But TSE 2025 was not just about shopping for vacations. It also became a hub for industry dialogue, with seminars and panels tackling sustainable tourism, halal-friendly offerings, and changing market trends.

Government agencies like the DoT and DTI pushed for Muslim-friendly tourism through the PH Pavilion, where Senator Loren Legarda and other officials underscored inclusivity as a growth strategy.

The expo mixed business with fun: cosplay competitions, cultural shows, live performances, and even a dance contest themed around the national slogan “Love the Philippines,” won by students from National University.

Actor-singer Darren Espanto also electrified the crowd during the second day.

The opening ceremony underscored the expo’s stature, graced by Secretary Frasco, DTI Director Aleem Guiapal, DFA Assistant Secretary Rhenita B. Rodriguez, Mayor Frolibar Bautista, Senator Shelley Calvo of Guam, and ambassadors from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Israel and Taiwan.

Since its launch in 2023, TSE has become a fixture in the tourism calendar. Each year, it has grown larger, drawing stronger support from both industry players and travelers. With the momentum of TSE 2025’s record turnout, organizers are already promising a bigger, bolder expo in 2026.