SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Tribune joins Shell Pilipinas for first Auto Mekaniko Champs competition

Daily Tribune joins Shell Pilipinas for first Auto Mekaniko Champs competition
Published on

Daily Tribune joined Shell Pilipinas Corporation today at Le Pavillon for the first-ever Shell Helix Auto Mekaniko Champions, a competition that showcases the skills and expertise of Filipino car mechanics.

Finalists faced off in challenges such as overhauling, oil change, and a champion assessment. The event highlighted how Filipino mechanics combine technical knowledge and precision — proving once again that local talent is truly world-class.

The winners of the 2025 competition are now official:
Mark Anthony Calimag of Quezon City was crowned champion. R-Jay Alvarez of Parañaque City placed second, while Manny Basong of Cagayan de Oro City finished third.

The champion receives ₱200,000 in cash, while the top winners also enjoy all-expense-paid trips to Malaysia for MotoGP. — with Gene Galvan

Shell company
Shell

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph