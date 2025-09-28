Daily Tribune joins Shell Pilipinas for first Auto Mekaniko Champs competition

Daily Tribune joined Shell Pilipinas Corporation today at Le Pavillon for the first-ever Shell Helix Auto Mekaniko Champions, a competition that showcases the skills and expertise of Filipino car mechanics.
Finalists faced off in challenges such as overhauling, oil change, and a champion assessment. The event highlighted how Filipino mechanics combine technical knowledge and precision — proving once again that local talent is truly world-class.
The winners of the 2025 competition are now official:
Mark Anthony Calimag of Quezon City was crowned champion. R-Jay Alvarez of Parañaque City placed second, while Manny Basong of Cagayan de Oro City finished third.
The champion receives ₱200,000 in cash, while the top winners also enjoy all-expense-paid trips to Malaysia for MotoGP. — with Gene Galvan