Bulacan police arrest drug suspects, wanted men in province-wide raids

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — In a string of coordinated operations across Bulacan on 27 September, police arrested multiple drug suspects and wanted persons, highlighting the province’s push to curb crime and boost public safety.

In San Miguel, operatives nabbed “Rey,” 62, and “Tan Tan,” 28, in a buy-bust operation that yielded five sachets of suspected shabu worth about P20,400, along with marked money.

In Pandi, authorities arrested “Ambet,” 57, and “Atan,” 43, confiscating eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing about three grams and valued at the same amount.

Meanwhile, a province-wide manhunt led to the capture of nine individuals wanted for cases ranging from theft and attempted homicide to violations of RA 7610 (child protection), RA 9262 (violence against women and children), BP 22 (bouncing checks), and qualified theft. Arrests were made in Bocaue, Hagonoy, Balagtas, San Rafael, San Jose del Monte, Meycauayan, Calumpit, Paombong, and by the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

In San Jose del Monte City, “Charlie,” 53, tagged as an Additional Most Wanted Person, was arrested by PLTCOL Reyson M. Bagain’s team with units from the 301st MC, RMFB 3, and the 3rd SOU of the PNP Maritime Group. He faces a warrant for eight counts of qualified rape of a minor by carnal knowledge.

All seized evidence was turned over to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit for analysis, while suspects face charges under RA 9165 and other applicable laws.

Bulacan PPO Provincial Director PCOL Angel L. Garcillano assured continued operations against drugs and fugitives, stressing community protection as a priority.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Rogelio Peñones praised the Bulacan police’s performance and directed sustained anti-drug operations and manhunts, urging stronger coordination between provincial and regional units.

The back-to-back arrests underscore Bulacan’s intensified campaign to dismantle drug networks and resolve pending warrants through intelligence-driven and interagency strategies.