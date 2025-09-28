At SM: Work-life balance takes precedence over pay

To young people, a satisfactory work environment and the opportunity for self-development are as important as the paycheck they receive when joining a company.

It is this insight that prompts the SM Group to adopt a human resources policy that prioritizes the well-being of leaders and workers.

This aligns well with the conclusion that can be drawn from the results of a survey conducted by Deloitte, a global business consulting firm.

According to that survey, Millennial and Gen Z workers worldwide consider work-life balance to be as important as a high paycheck, if not more so.

Conducted over a period of more than ten years in 44 countries with 20,000 respondents, the survey also finds that sustainability concerns, such as environmental impact, are significant factors influencing the career choices of these young people.

The SM Group does not totally depend on the findings of any survey firm, however prestigious it may be and however intensive the study it has made.

Recently, SM Investments Corporation, the group’s holding company, surveyed its employees to determine what work means to them.

Across generations, respondents consistently used words like “reliability” and “pride” when describing SM, indicating that the SM Group has cultivated a reputation for stability and concern for the communities it serves.

The SM Group is the country’s largest conglomerate, with total assets exceeding P1 trillion across the retail, banking, and property sectors.

Workforce 142K strong

Its 142,000-strong workforce consists of Millennials (born 1981-1996), 45 percent; Gen Z (born 1997-2010), 14 percent; Gen X (1965-1980), 37 percent; and Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), 4 percent.

Of this workforce, 64 percent are women, who, by the way, hold 58 percent of senior leadership roles.