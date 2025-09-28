120-year Baguio Country Club finds a dedicated steward

For over a century, Baguio Country Club has stood as a landmark of tradition and hospitality in the Summer Capital. Known for its pine tree–lined fairways, its storied raisin bread, and its reputation as a home away from home for its members, the club is celebrating its 120th year. Behind its current era of resilience and transformation is a man who has dedicated more than three decades of his life to its service — general manager (GM) Anthony R. De Leon.
De Leon is no stranger to the club’s rhythms. He began his career in BCC in 1989 as a maître d’, working directly with guests in food and beverage service. From there, he rose steadily through the ranks, assuming posts as food and beverage director, resident manager, and acting deputy general manager, before being appointed general manager in 2002.
Today, he holds the distinction of being the longest-serving GM in the club’s 120-year history, a tenure that he considers both a privilege and a responsibility.
“I’ve been fortunate to be given that opportunity for the past 20-plus years now,” De Leon said in an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.
“I guess I’m the longest-serving general manager of the club in its 120-year history. I credit that to the support of our Board of Directors and, of course, our employees and the members of the club.”
Resilience and collaboration
Asked about the secret to BCC’s longevity, De Leon was quick to point to collective effort rather than personal leadership.
“It’s the resiliency of the people, the organization, the support of the board of directors, and especially the members of the club — that’s what has made the club last this long,” he emphasized.
“We’re able to sustain it no matter the challenges, including the business and tourism environment, whether local or national. So, it’s a collaborative effort among all stakeholders. That’s our strength in lasting this long.”
This resilience has been tested by numerous challenges over the decades, including changing tourism patterns, competition from newer resorts, and broader shifts in the country’s hospitality landscape. However, under De Leon’s stewardship, the club has not only endured, but it has also evolved.
Balancing heritage with innovation
Central to De Leon’s management style is striking a balance between honoring the club’s heritage and embracing modernization.
“When it comes to modernizing, it’s to expedite the demands of more efficient service, but at the same time, maintaining the personalized service of our staff with our clientele,” he explained.
“That way, we retain the heritage and culture of the organization — what we are known for. Remembering the past, but embracing technology.”
This philosophy has kept BCC relevant in a fast-changing industry. The club’s reputation as both a historic institution and a modern five-star resort has made it a benchmark not only in Baguio but across the country.
“We’re proud to say we’re the first and only multi-awarded and internationally recognized five-star mountain resort in the country,” De Leon said. BCC’s Hall of Fame distinction for the ASEAN Green Hotel Award further cements its standing.
Expanding, renovating, sustaining
One of the most visible aspects of De Leon’s tenure has been the continuous cycle of expansion and renovation.
“The club is a 32-hectare property, and for so many years we have been doing a lot of improvements and renovations. Every year, we inaugurate a new facility or a new renovation,” he shared.
However, the pace of development has accelerated in recent years. “For the past three years, it feels like we’ve had a series of multiple construction and renovation projects. This year alone, we have had 15 ongoing projects. And it’s for the future — for the convenience of our members and guests.”
True to his vision, the upgrades are not simply cosmetic. They are tied to efficiency, technology, and sustainability. “We’re into artificial intelligence, and a big part of that is R&D for robotics. We’re going to evolve into that as well. We already have smart rooms,” De Leon revealed.
At the same time, he emphasizes that modernization must be accompanied by environmental responsibility.
“Even if there’s construction or renovation, we don’t cut pine trees. In fact, we always plant more than what is expected or required by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,” De Leon noted.
“We always come up with new facilities for environmental protection and sustainability. We’re harnessing rainwater and recycling many things here. It’s a worthwhile investment. Invest in the environment.”
Contribution to tourism
De Leon also sees BCC’s influence extending beyond its gates. “We’re quite known as a benchmark for the operational tempo of this industry in Baguio, and also in the national scene. A lot of establishments, including the local government and national agencies in their respective regional offices, look up to the standards and the way we do business here,” he said.
That reputation has placed the club at the center of Baguio’s tourism industry. For him, the club’s success is tied to the city’s progress.
“We have expanded our borders from Baguio Country Club into contributing to the community and the tourism industry by being a leader in promoting Baguio as a destination.”
He also takes pride in the professionals trained under the club’s roof. “The club can operate with environmental sustainability, training the best of the best here in Baguio Country Club, and they are able to export their skills and knowledge abroad,” he said.
A celebration for the community
As BCC marked its 120th year, De Leon emphasized that the milestone was not just for members but for the wider community.
“As part of its 120-year celebration, the club is offering to the community — to our members, guests, and everyone here in Baguio City — a free concert. It’s a piano recital by a world-renowned concert artist, Miss Cecile Licad,” he said with pride.
For someone who has given 26 years of his life to steering the club, De Leon remains remarkably grounded. His vision is not rooted in personal accolades but in ensuring that Baguio Country Club remains what it has always been: a symbol of tradition, resilience, and innovation.
“I guess the improvements and projects we’ve completed are well appreciated by our clientele,” he reflected. “And that, in itself, is already an achievement.”
At 120 years, Baguio Country Club stands tall as a testament to endurance and reinvention. And at its center is GM De Leon — a leader who has guided it with steady hands, a respect for heritage, and a vision for the future.