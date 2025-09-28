120-year Baguio Country Club finds a dedicated steward

Today, he holds the distinction of being the longest-serving GM in the club’s 120-year history, a tenure that he considers both a privilege and a responsibility.

“I’ve been fortunate to be given that opportunity for the past 20-plus years now,” De Leon said in an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I guess I’m the longest-serving general manager of the club in its 120-year history. I credit that to the support of our Board of Directors and, of course, our employees and the members of the club.”

Resilience and collaboration

Asked about the secret to BCC’s longevity, De Leon was quick to point to collective effort rather than personal leadership.

“It’s the resiliency of the people, the organization, the support of the board of directors, and especially the members of the club — that’s what has made the club last this long,” he emphasized.

“We’re able to sustain it no matter the challenges, including the business and tourism environment, whether local or national. So, it’s a collaborative effort among all stakeholders. That’s our strength in lasting this long.”

This resilience has been tested by numerous challenges over the decades, including changing tourism patterns, competition from newer resorts, and broader shifts in the country’s hospitality landscape. However, under De Leon’s stewardship, the club has not only endured, but it has also evolved.

Balancing heritage with innovation

Central to De Leon’s management style is striking a balance between honoring the club’s heritage and embracing modernization.

“When it comes to modernizing, it’s to expedite the demands of more efficient service, but at the same time, maintaining the personalized service of our staff with our clientele,” he explained.

“That way, we retain the heritage and culture of the organization — what we are known for. Remembering the past, but embracing technology.”

This philosophy has kept BCC relevant in a fast-changing industry. The club’s reputation as both a historic institution and a modern five-star resort has made it a benchmark not only in Baguio but across the country.

“We’re proud to say we’re the first and only multi-awarded and internationally recognized five-star mountain resort in the country,” De Leon said. BCC’s Hall of Fame distinction for the ASEAN Green Hotel Award further cements its standing.

Expanding, renovating, sustaining

One of the most visible aspects of De Leon’s tenure has been the continuous cycle of expansion and renovation.

“The club is a 32-hectare property, and for so many years we have been doing a lot of improvements and renovations. Every year, we inaugurate a new facility or a new renovation,” he shared.

However, the pace of development has accelerated in recent years. “For the past three years, it feels like we’ve had a series of multiple construction and renovation projects. This year alone, we have had 15 ongoing projects. And it’s for the future — for the convenience of our members and guests.”

True to his vision, the upgrades are not simply cosmetic. They are tied to efficiency, technology, and sustainability. “We’re into artificial intelligence, and a big part of that is R&D for robotics. We’re going to evolve into that as well. We already have smart rooms,” De Leon revealed.

At the same time, he emphasizes that modernization must be accompanied by environmental responsibility.

“Even if there’s construction or renovation, we don’t cut pine trees. In fact, we always plant more than what is expected or required by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,” De Leon noted.

“We always come up with new facilities for environmental protection and sustainability. We’re harnessing rainwater and recycling many things here. It’s a worthwhile investment. Invest in the environment.”