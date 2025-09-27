Weekend Plans? Intramuros Gotchu with free walking tours

If your weekend vibe is history but make it aesthetic, then Intramuros is calling your name. The Intramuros Administration (IA) just brought back its free walking tours every Saturday and Sunday, and yup — they’re serving culture, heritage, and a whole lotta IG-worthy spots.
What’s the tea?
Every weekend, you can explore Fort Santiago and Casa Manila with legit DoT-accredited and IA guides — totally for free. These tours aren’t just random strolls, they’re packed with history, chika, and stories that’ll make you appreciate the Walled City even more.
When & Where:
Saturdays & Sundays
Two slots: 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.
25 slots per batch (so better come early, bestie — it’s first come, first served).
Registration Spots:
Fort Santiago tour → Intramuros Visitors Center (IVC)
Casa Manila tour → Stairway entrance of Casa Manila
Tour length:
Fort Santiago → ~1 hour
Casa Manila → ~30 minutes
Things to remember:
Walk-in only (no pre-booking, so set that alarm).
Tours are free, but entrance fees to the sites still apply.
So, if you’ve been meaning to level up your Manila weekend plans, ditch the mall for a bit and dive into some local history.
Whether you’re a culture junkie, a heritage stan, or just hunting for that perfect “lost in time” aesthetic for the ‘Gram well Intramuros is the move.