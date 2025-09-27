SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Weekend Plans? Intramuros Gotchu with free walking tours

Whether you’re a culture junkie, a heritage stan, or just hunting for that perfect ‘lost in time’ aesthetic for the ‘Gram well Intramuros is the move.
Intramuros, Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Published on

If your weekend vibe is history but make it aesthetic, then Intramuros is calling your name. The Intramuros Administration (IA) just brought back its free walking tours every Saturday and Sunday, and yup — they’re serving culture, heritage, and a whole lotta IG-worthy spots.

BALUARTE de San Diego
What’s the tea?

Every weekend, you can explore Fort Santiago and Casa Manila with legit DoT-accredited and IA guides — totally for free. These tours aren’t just random strolls, they’re packed with history, chika, and stories that’ll make you appreciate the Walled City even more.

When & Where:

Saturdays & Sundays

Two slots: 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

25 slots per batch (so better come early, bestie — it’s first come, first served).

CASA Manila, Fort Santiago.
Registration Spots:

Fort Santiago tour → Intramuros Visitors Center (IVC)

Casa Manila tour → Stairway entrance of Casa Manila

Tour length:

Fort Santiago → ~1 hour

Casa Manila → ~30 minutes

Things to remember:

Walk-in only (no pre-booking, so set that alarm).

Tours are free, but entrance fees to the sites still apply.

So, if you’ve been meaning to level up your Manila weekend plans, ditch the mall for a bit and dive into some local history. 

