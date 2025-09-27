Tap Australia, New Zealand Philippine exporters urged

Phl Philippine exporters are being encouraged to expand into Australia and New Zealand, which trade officials identified as promising non-traditional markets for unique local goods ranging from food to lifestyle products.

Speaking at a recent forum organized by the Department of Trade and Industry–Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), a trade resource speaker said exporters should diversify beyond their traditional destinations amid global market uncertainties.

Opportunities in the food sector are being shaped by evolving consumer preferences in Australia and New Zealand.

Filipino companies have already found traction with plant-based corned beef, bottled vegan sardines made from jackfruit, and coconut-based beverages.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals

The forum also highlighted the rising demand for nutraceuticals and functional foods, such as guyabano-moringa drink mixes and coconut MCT oil. Products with “authentic, heritage-linked” appeal like calamansi puree and ube polvoron are likewise gaining visibility.

Beyond food, Philippine design and wellness products are carving a niche. Personal accessories made of piña and abaca, rattan and bamboo home décor and moringa-based cosmetics with eco-friendly packaging have all found markets in the region, where consumers favor ethically produced and sustainable goods.

Emphasis on product transparency

DTI advised exporters to emphasize product transparency, multicultural blends, and health benefits to align with consumer expectations.

Seasonal and cultural tie-ins, such as Filipino dishes for Lunar New Year or Ramadan, were also noted as potential drivers of interest.

Trade officials stressed that cultivating these markets will not only diversify export destinations but also strengthen the Philippines’ position in value-added, sustainable global trade.

