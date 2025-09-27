Stakeholders to submit PHl-EU FTA comments by end-September

Exporters and industry groups have until 30 September 2025 to submit their comments on the proposed Philippines–European Union Free Trade Agreement (PHL-EU FTA), according to the Tariff Commission (TC).

The deadline comes ahead of the fourth round of negotiations scheduled for 20 to 24 October in Cebu, with trade officials eyeing the conclusion of talks by mid-2026.

Industry feedback

TC Commissioner Marissa Maricosa Paderon said the consultations are meant to gather industry feedback on key issues under discussion: market access for goods, services and investments, and government procurement.

While tariffs in the EU are generally favorable for Philippine exports, stakeholders raised concerns about non-tariff measures (NTMs) that continue to limit market access.

During the public hearing, Imelda Madarang, chair of the Export Development Council–Networking Committee on Agricultural Policy and CEO of Fisher Farms Inc., cited stricter EU rules covering animal-based food products, packaging certifications, and ingredient requirements.

Compliance guarantees

“At the moment we are really happy about the tariff, but it is actually the non-tariff measures that we are experiencing,” Madarang said, noting that new EU regulations require antibiotic lists and compliance guarantees from exporting countries.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bureau of International Trade Relations requested stakeholders to submit a detailed list of NTMs for inclusion in the next round of talks with EU negotiators. Exporters were also advised to coordinate with the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau, the Department of Agriculture, and the Philippine Coconut Authority for assistance in addressing restrictive regulations.