Protests, storms, social reforms

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. responded to recent anti-corruption protests near Mendiola and Ayala Bridge by condemning the violence and monitoring the situation from Malacañang Palace.

He held private meetings and attended a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo to prepare for severe tropical storms “Nando” and “Opong,” directing pre-emptive evacuations and adopting the 2024 National Disaster Response Plan.

He also signed four new laws to enhance judicial efficiency, renew energy franchises, and promote nuclear energy through the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, establishing PhilATOM. He also advanced the digitalization of Shari’ah courts and saw off Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, acknowledging the strained maritime relations with China.

21-23 September

Private meetings

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. engaged in private meetings on Monday and Tuesday following the anti-corruption protests that erupted in chaos near Mendiola and Ayala bridge on Sunday.

According to Malacañang, the President was aware of the events that took place on 21 September and was monitoring the situation from inside the Palace.

He condemned the violent acts of the protesters and said they would be made accountable.

24 September

Nando-Opong prep

In preparation for severe tropical storms “Nando” and “Opong,” Marcos attended the briefing of the Office of the Civil Defense and other agencies at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He directed all elements of the government to fully prepare for Opong and conduct pre-emptive evacuations to prevent casualties and keep evacuees safe from the storm.

New laws inked

Marcos signed into law four new measures creating additional courts, granting franchises to energy providers, creating more barangays, promoting nuclear energy, and creating equitable access to Shari’ah courts.

Davao City got 11 new Municipal Trial Courts through Republic Act 12307, aiming to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system in the city by providing more judicial capacity for handling cases.

In Pampanga, Republic Act 12306 granted a franchise renewal to the Pampanga Rural Electric Service Cooperative Inc. This gives the cooperative 25 more years to operate and provide energy to 34 barangays in the municipalities of Mexico, Arayat, Sta. Ana and Magalang.

PhilATOM created

In pursuit of alternative energy to power the country, Marcos signed Republic Act 12305, the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act. Under the law, an independent authority must be created to oversee the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy and radiation sources in the country.

This is in the image of the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM), a quasi-judicial body with exclusive jurisdiction over nuclear energy regulation.

Its role includes protecting the people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, issuing licenses for nuclear-related activities, and ensuring compliance with international commitments such as those with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency will also regulate the transport, storage, and disposal of radioactive materials.

Digitalized Shari’ah courts

The digitalization efforts of the government now include the Muslim communities after the President signed Republic Act 12304 amending the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009.

Under the law, the NCMF and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, in coordination with the Supreme Court, are mandated to create a digital platform that allows paperless filing of pleadings and other court submissions.

China envoy bids farewell

Marcos welcomed outgoing China Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, to Malacañang for a farewell courtesy call.

The Chinese envoy was instrumental in Philippines-China relations during the first three years of the Marcos administration, even if it was hounded by maritime conflict in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos said Huang will be missed, noting that the Chinese official had considered Manila as a second home.

“We will miss you. l think you have made a perfect second home here in Manila,” he said.

The Chief Executive thanked Huang for his service and highlighted the enduring relationship of Manila and Beijing despite issues in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t make much progress on the difficulties that we have in the South China Sea, West Philippine Sea. But I think, considering how difficult the situation is, that we have managed to keep things at least away from too many problems,” he said.

Adopting 2024 Disaster Plan

Amid the typhoons, Marcos directed various government agencies to adopt the 2024 National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP).

In Memorandum Circular No. 100, the NDRP details comprehensive strategies for disaster risk reduction to save lives, provide quick assistance, and reduce the impact of disasters.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council through the Office of Civil Defense was tasked with spearheading the implementation of the 2024 NDRP.

26 September

Social projects get P36B from flood projects

As flood control projects for 2026 were cancelled, President Marcos said the funds for the projects would be realigned to social programs.

He said the allocations will be transferred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development to fund programs such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Marcos said these will help those who are enrolled in the 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

This will also provide additional funding to former rebels and combatants who will return to their communities and society through Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program.

“It is the goal of my administration that no Filipino family should be left behind. This is why we are strengthening the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or what we call 4Ps. The goal of this program is to help every Filipino family get ahead in life through education, health services, and livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Amending 4Ps Act mulled

President Marcos said the government was looking into amending the 4Ps Act or Republic Act 11310 to “appropriately address the needs of the beneficiaries.”

Among the proposed amendments are the removal of the seven-year period for beneficiaries and instead have cases strengthened.

Another plan is to include beneficiaries’ children aged zero to two years under the 4Ps monitoring as well as including the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as a member of the 4Ps Advisory Council to include housing benefits for beneficiaries.

La Union gets aid

The Chief Executive went to La Union on Friday to lead the distribution of fertilizer and fuel subsidy cards to farmers to help boost production of priority commodities.

Growers in San Fernando City, Bacnotan, and San Juan were given inorganic fertilizer valued at P2.97 million under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Rice Banner Program.

The DA allocated P20,051,200 for fertilizer covering 14,215 hectares in La Union while in the Ilocos region P272.98 million was allocated which could cover 193,526 hectares.

Meanwhile, 300 farmers received fuel assistance of P3,000 each to enable them to use their agricultural machinery for crop, livestock and poultry production.

La Union households get P8-M

More than 1,600 households in La Union struck by typhoon “Emong” in July received emergency cash transfers from the DSWD.

Marcos led the distribution of P10,179 each to 800 beneficiaries, prioritizing families with senior citizens, persons with disability, and pregnant women. Other recipients totaling 1,612 eligible households will receive the remaining funds.

Marcos said the financial assistance would enable the families to address urgent needs, support their recovery, and assist renovation efforts.

The cash aid was computed based on 75 percent of the minimum wage rate in the Ilocos Region which is P468 per day multiplied by 29 days.

27 September

Marcos visits ‘Nando’ victims in Cagayan

Marcos met with 2,533 beneficiaries in Gonzaga and Sta. Ana in Cagayan where he led the distribution of P10,000 in financial aid as well as family food packs to last two to three days.

The President assured the government’s readiness to assist the farmers in their recovery efforts, particularly in providing for their livelihood.

He also stressed the importance of reforming the agricultural system to better withstand the changing weather patterns.

“Many were victimized and we need to help them because there is nothing we can do about it. The weather is really changing. We need to change our agricultural system.,” he said.