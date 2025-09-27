Over 100,000 DSWD relief packs reach communities battered by Opong

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Saturday that it has distributed a total of 108,967 family food packs (FFPs) as early as 6 a.m. to areas hit by Super Typhoon Opong.

The aid reached Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and CAR.

A total of 800 FFPs from DSWD Field Office 1 were also sent Saturday to augment supplies for Cagayan Valley. The third batch arrived at 8 a.m. on board an NC212i aircraft carrying 96 FFPs, completing the 800 needed in the province. The first and second batches delivered 330 and 372 packs, respectively.

In Eastern Visayas, DSWD delivered 1,388 FFPs to Leyte province for local government units affected by Opong. Of the total, 700 were sent to Matag-ob, 421 to Calubian, 144 to Hindang, and 123 to Kananga.

Each FFP contained six kilos of rice, five sachets of coffee, an energy cereal drink, and 10 canned goods.

The DSWD said around ₱839,482.53 worth of FFPs have already been delivered to Leyte, with its Quick Response Team continuing to monitor the effects of the typhoon and coordinate with local governments.