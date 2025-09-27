Manila carcollision leaves motorcyclist injured

A motorcycle rider was injured after colliding with a car at the corner of Maceda and Simoun streets in Sampaloc, Manila, early Saturday morning.

The rider suffered head injuries and was found bleeding after crashing into the front left portion of a Mitsubishi Mirage.

According to the car’s driver, he was crossing Simoun Street when the motorcycle suddenly hit his vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and administered first aid before bringing the rider to a hospital.

Rescue personnel said the rider smelled of alcohol and was reportedly on his way home from Caloocan when the accident occurred.

Police officers at the scene began investigating the car’s driver as part of standard procedure.