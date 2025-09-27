How Cinemalaya filmmakers define their successes

As Cinemalaya prepares to premiere this year’s contenders in both the Full-Length and Short Film categories, we spoke to several filmmakers about how they define success in their craft. We also explored how their participation in the country’s leading independent film festival has shaped and transformed that definition.
Carl Papa, director of ‘The Next 24 Hours’
“To me, success as a filmmaker is actually pretty simple: it’s all about telling your story, being heard, and being seen. As a storyteller, my main goal is to craft a message through film and get it out there. I can only succeed in that if there’s an avenue for people to actually see my films. That’s where something like Cinemalaya comes in. Participating in festivals hasn’t changed my definition of success, but it’s given it a massive boost. It provides that crucial platform for me and other filmmakers to reach a much bigger audience. So, success isn’t just making the film; it’s seeing it connect with the people it was made for. Cinemalaya makes that connection happen.”
Hannah Silvestre, director of ‘Ascension from the Office Cubicle’
“I think success as a filmmaker is being able to stay true to where your creativity leads you in spite of external expectations. Having been lucky enough to take part in this year’s Cinemalaya, my sentiments did not change but rather became more true. Unveiling our little project to the world is a little nerve-wracking and scary but also exciting kasi alam naming ginawa namin ito nang may puso at hindi kami lumihis doon (Because we know we did it with our hearts and we didn’t deviate from that).”
Handiong Kapuno, director of ‘Figat’
“For me, success as a filmmaker once meant studying in a prestigious film school, getting many projects, and receiving plenty of good feedback. But joining this year’s Cinemalaya gave me a deeper perspective. I realized that being an IP is never a limitation to becoming a successful filmmaker. What truly matters is creating films that genuinely satisfy you, works that inspire you to keep going and tell even more meaningful stories in your own style of storytelling.”
Daniel dela Cruz, director of ‘Hasang’
“I used to think success meant just getting our film selected, applauded, or recognized. But now, through Cinemalaya, I understood it’s also about being part of a larger conversation. This is not just my story anymore; it belongs to everyone who connects with it. And that’s changing the way I see myself as a filmmaker. This participation is like living in the dream and prayer since 2019. Akala ko nga kapag napili na, tapos na ang pangarap ko, pero mas nakilala ko pa ang sarili ko — gusto ko pa pala magkwento (I thought that once I was chosen, my dream would be over, but I got to know myself better — I still wanted to tell stories).”
Maria Estela Paiso, director of ‘Kay Basta Angkarabo Yay Bagay
Ibat Ha Langit’
“Mahirap siya i-define! Para sa akin hindi naman siya dichotomy ng successful o hindi successful. Mas mahalaga siguro na patuloy ‘yung pagkatuto mo tungkol sa mga kondisyon ng lipunang ginagalawan mo at kung paano mo gustong gumalaw doon, mga gusto mong ipaglaban at baguhin. Lagi kong sinasabi na sobrang full circle moment sa akin ang pagkakasali sa Cinemalaya dahil 2012 ako unang nanood, noong high school ako! 10 years later, nasama ang unang short film ko sa lineup, tapos ngayong 2025 pinalad ulit na masama. Bukod sa ‘success’ ay nakakatulong ang Cinemalaya sa pakiramdam na may espasyo at may mga nakakaintindi sa mga bagay na gusto kong gawin, lalo na’t alam naman nating malaki ang audience nila taon-taon. Hindi ko pa rin sure kung ano ang success exactly pero ang sure ako ay malaking tulong sa journey bilang isang filmmaker ang mga festival gaya ng Cinemalaya, ang mabigyan ng pagkakataong makapagpalabas sa mga manonood. Ang audience talaga ang nagbibigay ng buhay sa mga pelikula (It’s hard to define! For me, it’s not a dichotomy of successful or unsuccessful. It’s probably more important to keep learning about the conditions of the society you live in and how you want to move there, what you want to fight for, and what you want to change. I always say that being involved in Cinemalaya was a very full circle moment for me because I first watched it in 2012, when I was in high school! 10 years later, my first short film was included in the lineup, and now in 2025, I’m unlucky again. Aside from ‘success,’ Cinemalaya helps me feel like there’s a space and that there are people who understand the things I want to do, especially since we know that they have a large audience every year. I’m still not sure what success is exactly, but what I’m sure of is that festivals like Cinemalaya are a big help in my journey as a filmmaker, giving me the opportunity to show audiences. The audience is really what gives life to films).”
Seth Andrew Blanca, director of ‘Kung Tugnaw ang Kaidalman Sang Lawod’
“Before, I thought success meant becoming a known filmmaker in the industry. But now, I realize success is staying true to your vision — giving everything you have to bring your film to life. It’s finding fulfillment in telling stories, like those of seafarers, that allow audiences to feel, reflect, and connect in a meaningful way.”