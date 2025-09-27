How Cinemalaya filmmakers define their successes

Maria Estela Paiso, director of ‘Kay Basta Angkarabo Yay Bagay

Ibat Ha Langit’

“Mahirap siya i-define! Para sa akin hindi naman siya dichotomy ng successful o hindi successful. Mas mahalaga siguro na patuloy ‘yung pagkatuto mo tungkol sa mga kondisyon ng lipunang ginagalawan mo at kung paano mo gustong gumalaw doon, mga gusto mong ipaglaban at baguhin. Lagi kong sinasabi na sobrang full circle moment sa akin ang pagkakasali sa Cinemalaya dahil 2012 ako unang nanood, noong high school ako! 10 years later, nasama ang unang short film ko sa lineup, tapos ngayong 2025 pinalad ulit na masama. Bukod sa ‘success’ ay nakakatulong ang Cinemalaya sa pakiramdam na may espasyo at may mga nakakaintindi sa mga bagay na gusto kong gawin, lalo na’t alam naman nating malaki ang audience nila taon-taon. Hindi ko pa rin sure kung ano ang success exactly pero ang sure ako ay malaking tulong sa journey bilang isang filmmaker ang mga festival gaya ng Cinemalaya, ang mabigyan ng pagkakataong makapagpalabas sa mga manonood. Ang audience talaga ang nagbibigay ng buhay sa mga pelikula (It’s hard to define! For me, it’s not a dichotomy of successful or unsuccessful. It’s probably more important to keep learning about the conditions of the society you live in and how you want to move there, what you want to fight for, and what you want to change. I always say that being involved in Cinemalaya was a very full circle moment for me because I first watched it in 2012, when I was in high school! 10 years later, my first short film was included in the lineup, and now in 2025, I’m unlucky again. Aside from ‘success,’ Cinemalaya helps me feel like there’s a space and that there are people who understand the things I want to do, especially since we know that they have a large audience every year. I’m still not sure what success is exactly, but what I’m sure of is that festivals like Cinemalaya are a big help in my journey as a filmmaker, giving me the opportunity to show audiences. The audience is really what gives life to films).”

Seth Andrew Blanca, director of ‘Kung Tugnaw ang Kaidalman Sang Lawod’

“Before, I thought success meant becoming a known filmmaker in the industry. But now, I realize success is staying true to your vision — giving everything you have to bring your film to life. It’s finding fulfillment in telling stories, like those of seafarers, that allow audiences to feel, reflect, and connect in a meaningful way.”