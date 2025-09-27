DOTr to fast-track repairs of P15-M typhoon damage in Masbate Airport

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Saturday that it will expedite repairs at Masbate Airport, which sustained an estimated P10 million to P15 million in damage after Typhoon Opong battered the province late last week.

The move comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the agency to prioritize the safety of passengers in both airports and ports affected by the typhoon.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez personally inspected the facility and instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to set up a makeshift passenger terminal while repair work on the damaged terminal building is underway.

“I have already ordered CAAP to find a site outside where a makeshift terminal can be installed. The problem we face now is that even the suppliers of construction materials were also affected by the typhoon,” Lopez said in Filipino.

To address the issue, Lopez directed CAAP to conduct emergency procurement to quickly secure materials necessary for the repairs, along with standby supplies for future contingencies.

Airport staff described Typhoon Opong as the strongest storm they have experienced in years, which forced the suspension of airport operations and cancellation of flights since Thursday night.

CAAP said it aims to resume flights in Masbate Airport by Monday, with airport management committing to clear debris and remove hazards in the passenger terminal to ensure safety.

“Moving forward, our airports and seaports must have typhoon-resilient architecture and design. The Philippines is hit by multiple storms every year, so all of our facilities must be structurally prepared,” Lopez emphasized.

The transport chief also inspected Masbate Port, which suffered minor damage. He instructed port authorities to acquire more air-to-water converters to guarantee sufficient potable water supply during emergencies.

“The President has directed us to make sure passengers affected by typhoons always have access to food and water at airports and seaports. That is why having air-to-water converters is crucial—not only for passengers but also eventually for nearby communities,” Lopez added.

The DOTr assured the public that restoration efforts are being accelerated to minimize disruption to air and sea travel in the province.