At least 36 dead in India stampede: chief minister

At least 36 people were killed Saturday after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally of popular actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, the state's chief minister said.

"I am deeply saddened and pained to learn that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, have died so far," M.K. Stalin said in a statement posted on X.

Lawmaker V. Senthilbalaji said some 58 people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Vijay, known by only one name, was addressing the audience at the rally when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech.

The 51-year-old said his "heart is shattered" at the tragedy.

"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur," Vijay said on X.

The Hindustan Times said a large section of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay, surged towards the stage barricades, triggering the stampede.

Stalin ordered a commission headed by a retired judge to investigate "this tragic incident".

He also announced a compensation of one million rupees ($11,000) for the families of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was "deeply saddening".

"My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time," he said in a statement on social media.

Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian mass events, such as religious festivals, due to poor management and safety lapses.

A stampede at India's Kumbh Mela religious fair in January this year killed 30 people and injured several others.

In July last year, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.

And 11 fans were crushed to death this June in Bengaluru during celebrations for the local team's first Indian Premier League title.