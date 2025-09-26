Under 30: Pinoy aces three Bar Exams

Filipino lawyer Jozef Maynard Borja Erece has made waves after passing the bar exam in three different countries. Born in New Zealand to parents from Baguio City, Erece has achieved a litany of accomplishments despite not yet turning 30.

At the age of 18, Erece obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Southern Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Queensland University of Technology earlier that year. He was admitted to the roll of barristers and solicitors by the Supreme Court of Queensland in September 2015.

Since then, he has also passed the Bar of England and Wales, as well as the New York Bar. In addition to his extensive legal credentials, Erece is also a 3rd-degree black belt holder in Taekwondo, a highly recruited basketball player who received scholarship offers from both U.S. and Philippine universities, a chess master, and an accomplished violinist who has performed with orchestras in New Zealand. He also became a published author with his first fantasy novel at the age of 8.

The House of Representatives recently passed House Resolution No. 2072, commending Erece’s accomplishments and recognizing him as “possibly the most prodigious modern-day Filipino child prodigy.”