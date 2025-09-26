This new blur tint duo might just be your next obsession

Let’s talk lips.

You know that feeling when you swipe on a lippie and instantly get that boost of confidence, like you could walk into any room and own it? That’s exactly what the Lychee Makes Lovely Blur Tint Duo delivers.

This isn’t just another tint. It has two finishes in one: a soft matte blur for those stylish “I woke up like this” vibes and a watery-blur stain that looks fresh and effortless.

And yes, it legit lasts all day without stressing you out over touch-ups.

What makes it even better? The applicator. There is a doe-foot for smooth swipes and a silicone blurring tip that low-key blew my mind.

I tried it and OMG, the way it diffuses color is amazing. It gave me that gradient K-beauty pout without even trying too hard.

Now, let’s talk formula. Packed with lychee, fig, and other hydrating ingredients, it keeps lips soft and comfy while avoiding the ultimate lippie nightmare: crustiness. It locks in moisture, smooths out lines, and still gives a weightless matte finish. Honestly, how is this even legal?

For someone who never leaves home without lip color, this tint feels like a game-changer. It is not just pretty packaging. It instantly makes you look and feel more attractive, confident, and put together.

Barenbliss also brought the vibes to the Robinsons Be-YOU-tiful Fest with live makeup demos by Janica Cleto, fun freebies, and their signature heart-shaped cotton candy moment.

If you are still searching for that one lip product that can take you from soft girl to bold baddie in a single tube, this liptint is the one.