Rizal on screen

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Philippine Embassy in Brunei Darussalam held the 8th installment of Lepak Sine!, its monthly film screening program under the Embassy’s Film Diplomacy initiative, with the successful screening of José Rizal (1998) at the Consular Annex Hall.

The screening was held in conjunction with the 127th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood and the historic convening of the first Philippine National Assembly on 15 September 1898, which promulgated the Malolos Constitution and established the Philippines as the first constitutional republic in Asia.

The featured film, directed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya and starring Cesar Montano, is a critically- acclaimed historical epic that ran for nearly three hours.

It dramatizes the life of Dr. José Rizal into which the narratives of his seminal novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo were interwoven.

Since its release, the film has been recognized as one of the most significant works in Philippine cinema, earning numerous awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival and international festivals in Berlin, Toronto and Chicago.

The screening drew more than 80 attendees, including members of the Filipino community and the Bruneian public, with a strong presence of Bruneian youth.

The audience gathered to reflect on Rizal’s story and its enduring message of nationalism, freedom and sacrifice.

The event highlighted how cinema can be a powerful tool for both commemoration and cultural exchange.

Lepak Sine! is part of the Embassy’s Film Diplomacy Program, which brings Filipino cinema closer to Bruneian and Brunei-Filipino communities.

It fosters cultural exchange, strengthens community ties and contributes to a deeper appreciation of Philippine creativity and shared Southeast Asian narratives.

The screening of José Rizal was made possible through Sentro Rizal and the Embassy extends its gratitude to the many who participated in this celebration of film, history and community.

Through Lepak Sine! cinema continues to serve as a bridge that inspires reflection, connection and stronger ties between peoples.