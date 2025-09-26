Pinay sentenced with death in Kuwait

A Kuwaiti court has imposed the death penalty on a Filipina domestic worker accused of killing her employer’s son by placing him inside a washing machine.

Kuwaiti media reported on Wednesday that the ruling, issued by the Criminal Court presided over by Counselor Khaled Al-Omara, followed hearings on the incident that occurred at the family’s residence in Sabah Al-Salame last December.

The Filipina denied the allegations, saying she found the child drowned in a bucket of water. Prosecutors, however, said the act was intentional.

The Kuwaiti court found her guilty of premeditated murder after a review of testimonies and forensic evidence.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the verdict on Friday and said the Filipina has a lawyer handling her case.

“Since the incident came out, the DMW, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, immediately provided legal and consular assistance,” the DMW said.

DFA vows legal aid

The DFA expressed sympathy both for the Kuwaiti family who lost their child and for the Filipina worker and her relatives facing the ordeal.

The Philippine government continues to monitor the worker’s condition and protect her rights, while assisting her family back home.

The DFA underscored that, although it respects Kuwaiti laws, it remains the government’s mandate to defend the rights and dignity of Filipinos.

“We are taking all steps — legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian — to ensure that our compatriot will obtain a fair and just trial,” it said.