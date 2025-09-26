Over 400 families to benefit from new SHFC housing projects

More than 400 families in Isabela, Cagayan, and Zamboanga City are set to gain secure housing under the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s latest project approvals through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program.

The loan applications of Plaridel Village CMP Homeowners’ Association, Inc. in Santiago, Isabela; Ibay’s CMP HOAI in Solana, Cagayan; and Maria Navarro HOAI in Zamboanga City were approved on 25 September by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa and members of the agency’s Credit Committee.

“SHFC will continue to push forward with the 34 ECMP projects we committed to Secretary Aliling to help more Filipino families achieve affordable and secure housing,” Laxa said. “These projects reflect our dedication to fast-track the implementation of pro-poor and people-centered shelter solutions in line with President Marcos’ housing agenda.”

The projects form part of efforts supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development led by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling. Similar to other approved ECMP communities, these initiatives provide housing opportunities for families from both formal and informal sectors.

During the same Credit Committee session, SHFC also approved an additional loan to support the site upgrading of Pinag-isang Magkakapitbahay ng Miranda Compound HOAI Phases I, II, and III in San Fernando City, Pampanga. To date, the agency has approved 22 ECMP projects nationwide, paving the way for over 3,800 families to achieve homeownership. The awarding of lots to the first batch of 5,000 beneficiaries is targeted by October.

SHFC’s approach integrates development components beyond lot acquisition, including improved water and electricity access, drainage systems, as well as livelihood and skills training to increase the income capacity of member-beneficiaries.

Other recently approved ECMP projects include CMP HOAI in Isabela; Seattohills Neighborhood Association Inc. and Pagkakaisang Maralita ng Antipolo HOAI Ph. 2 in Rizal; Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village HOAI in Quezon; Don Vicente Villas HOAI Ph. 8 in Laguna; Zone 5 San Juan Bautista HOAI and San Roque Block 7 Resettlement HOAI in Tarlac; Mirasol Village HOAI in Iloilo City; Ylagan Ville HOAI Ph. 1 in Oriental Mindoro; Centennial Sunrise HOAI, Villa Soledad HOAI, and Megaville 2 HOAI in Pasig City; Wawangpulo HOAI Ph. 1 in Valenzuela City; Pagkamoot Village 1 and 2 HOAI, Goldenspringville HOAI, and Ilaw Village HOAI in the Bicol Region.