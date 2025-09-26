'Opong' destroys rectory, church in Masbate City

The Sta. Teresa de Calcutta Parish Rectory and Church in Bolo, Masbate City, was left in shambles as Severe Typhoon Opong made its way to the area on Friday morning.

According to Fr. Raymond Rhys Garrucho, the strong winds that destroyed the church lasted for two whole hours, noting that it was past 4:30 a.m. when the church was hit by strong winds that continued until after 7 a.m.

Garrucho said that the convent was made of light materials, and the strong winds destroyed most of the top floor, leaving the structure without a roof. He added that the convent is now totally damaged.

He also mentioned that the church, which is newly constructed, collapsed due to the typhoon. He pointed out that only the hollow blocks had been erected, and the construction still needed finishing.

During his rounds this morning near his parish, Garrucho saw toppled trees and houses made from light materials that were destroyed. He also said that a school used as an evacuation center was also destroyed.

Masbate still has no electricity as of press time.