NCRPO ops yield 238 violators

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested 238 individuals across Metro Manila in a 24-hour period ending Friday morning, while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported seizing P328.58 million worth of illegal drugs in weeklong operations.

The NCRPO operations, conducted between 6 a.m. Thursday and 5:59 a.m. Friday, yielded significant results across the five police districts: 57 arrests for illegal drugs, 49 for illegal gambling, and 35 for outstanding warrants.

Other arrests included nine for loose firearms, 37 through police response, and 42 for other violations.

NCRPO chief P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin credited the success to firm supervision, data-driven policing and synchronized actions.

“Our relentless drive against criminality will soar high with precision and discipline,” Aberin said. “We are not just catching offenders — we are restoring order and reinforcing the people’s trust that their police will always deliver.”

Meanwhile, the PDEA reported seizing a total of P328.58 million worth of illegal drugs during 74 anti-illegal drug operations carried out nationwide from 12 to 19 September.

PDEA director general Isagani Nerez said the week of operations led to the arrest of 105 individuals and the confiscation of 47.8 kilograms of shabu, 14,710 marijuana plants, 3 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves, and 1,000 seedlings.

Of those arrested, 52 were pushers, 21 were drug den visitors/clients, 16 were drug den owners or maintainers, and the rest were possessors, employees or couriers.