Mandaluyong intensifies fight vs dengue

The local government of Mandaluyong City has intensified its anti-dengue measures as the country sees a significant surge in cases.

Speaking at the PROJECT E-CODE: Dengue Lay Forum at the Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology Gymnasium, Mayor Menchie Abalos acknowledged that despite efforts last year, dengue remains a threat to the city and the nation, especially during the rainy season.

Citing Department of Health (DoH) data, Abalos highlighted the alarming jump in infections.

“Last year, in 2024, the number of dengue cases was 1,500 with a fatality rate of 0.42 percent,” Abalos said. “But this year, from January to May, the number of cases is 110,000 or 4.4 percent, with 19,000 cases in the National Capital Region alone.”

She cited that the increase means dengue cases have risen sharply from 2024 to 2025. She did note a positive trend in that the fatality rate appears lower, suggesting greater awareness among doctors and strengthened DoH action.

The mayor stressed that dengue is not just a disease but “a sign that most of our surroundings are in our system of prosperity and in our unity as a community.”

To combat the rising numbers, the local government said that it will support the DoH’s extensive “Dengue-Free Philippines 2025” campaign.

This initiative aims to expand surveillance using digital reporting tools, update clinical management guidelines, and strengthen community education through social media and barangay assemblies.

The local government also plans to launch a “search and destroy challenge” among barangays and communities to create a friendly competition for the cleanest environment.