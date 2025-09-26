LTO sacks 68 enforcers involved in corruption

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II announced Friday the termination of contracts for 68 enforcers assigned to the agency’s Central Office.

Mendoza said the mass termination is part of a move to instill transparency and integrity in government service, following instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure accountability.

The decision was based on performance evaluations that consolidated numerous complaints and reports of wrongdoing, including bribery and extortion, submitted by motorists and netizens.

“This is also as part of our efforts to weed out corruption and to professionalize LTO’s enforcement team,” Mendoza said.

The reports came from the public, motorists and mystery agents deployed by Mendoza, with assistance from transport sector stakeholders, to test the integrity of the enforcement team.

“Enough is enough. I will not allow any abuses and wrongdoings to compromise our positive gains from the hard work and sacrifices of our LTO family,” Mendoza said.

He cited recent agency achievements, including eliminating an 11-year backlog of millions of license plates and launching online platforms for the renewal of driver’s licenses and the delivery of plates and licenses.

Mendoza added that he will be personally involved in hiring new personnel for the LTO Law Enforcement Service to ensure only qualified individuals who value integrity are hired.

“Only those who would successfully pass the interview and are found suitable and qualified shall be considered,” he said. “This is part of our continuing effort to gain the trust and confidence of the people we serve.”