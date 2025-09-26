Kuwaiti court sentences Filipina domestic worker to death

A Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced a Filipina domestic worker to death for the alleged killing of her employer’s son by placing him inside a washing machine. Kuwaiti media said the ruling by the Criminal Court presided by Counselor Khaled Al-Omara followed hearings on an incident in December last year at a residence in Sabah Al-Salame.

The worker denied the allegation, claiming she found the child drowned in a bucket of water. Prosecutors said the act was intentional. The court found her guilty of premeditated murder after reviewing testimonies and forensic evidence.

The Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the verdict and said the Filipina has legal counsel.

“Since the incident came out, the DMW, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, immediately provided legal and consular assistance. A lawyer is handling the case and is using all legal processes under Kuwaiti law, including the filing of an appeal,” the DMW said.

The agency expressed sympathy for the Kuwaiti family and for the worker and her relatives, assuring the public it is monitoring her condition and protecting her rights while assisting her family. It added that while it respects Kuwaiti laws, it is mandated to defend the rights and dignity of Filipinos.

“We are taking all steps — legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian — to ensure that our compatriot will obtain a fair and just trial,” it added.

The DMW appealed for the “understanding and trust” of the public and stressed the case is an isolated incident.