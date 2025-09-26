Kenan swaps the court for the stage

From the volleyball court to the recording studio, Filipino newcomer Kenan is taking a bold leap into the music scene with the release of his first single, Sabi Mo, under Sony Music Entertainment.

Best recognized as a professional volleyball trainer and coach at National University (NU), Kenan has long nurtured a quiet passion for music. Though he once thought a recording career was out of reach, the opportunity to translate his love for melody into a debut track finally arrived—and he grabbed it wholeheartedly.

“Music has always been there,” he admits. “I just never imagined I’d have the chance to share it this way.”

“Sabi Mo” dives deep into the pain of promises broken and the difficult journey of moving on. Rooted in Kenan’s own past heartbreaks, the song resonates with raw honesty.

“I was lost in the moment because it brought back memories, both good and bad,” he shares. “That experience gave me the courage to deliver the song with honesty and vulnerability, while still making it my own.”

Produced by Rye Sarmiento of 6cyclemind, the track channels frustration into catharsis—an emotional outpouring wrapped in pop-rock grit. Originally an acoustic composition, Sabi Mo evolved during pre-production into a fuller, edgier arrangement inspired by the nostalgic sound of ‘90s and early 2000s rock.

“We wanted to veer away from the current mold of mellow heartbreak songs,” Kenan explains. “For Sabi Mo, we went for a raunchier, rock-out vibe. It has more oomph and spunk, but still carries the sentiment of the lyrics. Balance is key.”

To bring the single to life, Kenan teamed up with Jazz Jorge of Gracenote, Jape Bongat, and Ernie Bañares of Kiss n’ Tell. The chemistry among the collaborators fueled the song’s energy and shape.

“During pre-prod, it felt like we were just feeding off each other’s vibe,” Kenan recalls. “Our chemistry was inescapable, and the song naturally took form thanks to everyone’s strengths. I’m proud of the outcome.”

Kenan’s artistry is steeped in the music that filled his childhood home in Quezon City. His father’s worship songs and Gary Granada renditions on guitar, his family’s car rides set to The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, and his brother’s introduction to the alt-rock greats—Eraserheads, Rivermaya, The Dawn, Oasis, Green Day, Foo Fighters—all shaped his musical DNA.

Those eclectic influences echo in his work today: heartfelt, nostalgic, and genre-bending, but always anchored on sincerity. “My sound is light, soothing, and emotional,” Kenan says. “I want my songs to highlight the raw beauty of vulnerability.”

With Sabi Mo, Kenan not only announces his arrival as an artist but also establishes a voice that blends heartfelt storytelling with a refreshing sonic edge. It’s a promising debut that bridges nostalgia with modern resonance—setting the tone for what could be a bright new chapter in Filipino alternative pop.