SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIVING SPACES

Ginza: Luxury in every corner

CARTIER
CARTIER
Published on

If you think real estate in Tokyo is expensive, it gets even pricier with the presence of luxury brands in every corner. 

A trip to Ginza, for example, gives you the opportunity to visit shops and showrooms of Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Prada, Chanel, Tiffany and Co., Dior, Burberry, Hermes, Armani, Bvlgari, Zara, Adidas, On or Apple.

GUCCI
GUCCI
uniqlo in Ginza
uniqlo in Ginza
LOEWE
LOEWE
Tiffany and Co.
Tiffany and Co.

Numerous prominent Japanese brands can also be found in Ginza, including Muji, Uniqlo, Mitsukoshi, Shiseido, Sony, Yoshinoya, Matsuzakaya, Sofmap, BicCamera, Tokyu Plaza, Mikimoto and Matsuya. 

Go Tokyo Travel Guide says, “The Ginza area delights the eye with sophisticated architecture befitting this home of traditional culture and classic fashion.”

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph