Ginza: Luxury in every corner

If you think real estate in Tokyo is expensive, it gets even pricier with the presence of luxury brands in every corner.
A trip to Ginza, for example, gives you the opportunity to visit shops and showrooms of Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Prada, Chanel, Tiffany and Co., Dior, Burberry, Hermes, Armani, Bvlgari, Zara, Adidas, On or Apple.
Numerous prominent Japanese brands can also be found in Ginza, including Muji, Uniqlo, Mitsukoshi, Shiseido, Sony, Yoshinoya, Matsuzakaya, Sofmap, BicCamera, Tokyu Plaza, Mikimoto and Matsuya.
Go Tokyo Travel Guide says, “The Ginza area delights the eye with sophisticated architecture befitting this home of traditional culture and classic fashion.”