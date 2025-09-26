Breaking down the purple theory

Oral health varies over the life course — from early life to old age, as do the dental problems that often come with it.

Common oral diseases include various ailments and conditions such as dental caries, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, oro-dental trauma, noma and congenital defects like cleft lip and palate. Oral health issues rank as among the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases globally, impacting about 3.5 billion individuals.

Tooth discoloration, however, remains as one of the most common dental issues. Your teeth may seem yellowed or may develop dark flecks. This is due to Tobacco usage, tooth damage, poor oral hygiene and specific food, beverages and medication intake.

A variety of food can discolor your teeth. Berries (such as blueberries), tomatoes in pasta sauces and curry spices have pigments that adhere to the outer layer of your teeth, causing surface discoloration. Coffee, sodas and sugary drinks can also stain the teeth.