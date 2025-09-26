Before the waters rise again

When the streets speak

On 21 September, the anger spilled into the streets. Tens of thousands marched in the Trillion Peso March — Baha sa Luneta.

I watched the images: a fisherman from Bulacan holding a placard with dialysis tape still fresh on his arm; a teacher holding an umbrella in one hand and a sign in the other: “Classrooms, not contracts.” Students in soaked sneakers walking beside grandmothers in wheelchairs.

It was Martial Law’s anniversary — a reminder that silence and complicity have always cost us dearly. The chants that day were not about abstract billions. They were about betrayal, about lives lost to floods that never had to be.

The president promised accountability. But Filipinos have heard such promises before. And without action, acknowledgment becomes another performance, not a pledge.

Accountability before collapse

Doctors learn early: act before it’s too late. Invite help before collapse. Governance should live by the same rule.

Yes, commissions have been created, hearings held and bank accounts frozen. Even the Central Bank now demands tighter checks on large cash withdrawals. But until the most powerful are held to account, these gestures risk looking more like theater than justice.

Because families in Bulacan do not care how many accounts were frozen. They care that the next flood won’t sweep their homes away.

Accountability is not weakness. Accountability is strength.

A patient’s cry

I think of that fisherman from Bulacan who once asked me: “Doc, bakit ganito? Hindi naman kami tinutulungan (Why is it like this? Government is not helping us).”

He wasn’t just asking about his health. He was asking about his country. Why protection was promised but never delivered. Why billions were spent, yet his barangay still drowns.

And his cry is echoed in every child carried by a mother through waist-deep water to reach a clinic, in every student who misses weeks of school when classrooms are submerged, in every worker who loses wages when roads collapse. Hindi na kaya. Kailangan ng tulong (We cannot do it on our own any longer. We need help).”

Prescription for the nation

The flood control scandal is not just about ghost projects. It is about ghost virtues — accountability, humility, honesty — that must be brought back to life.

Doctors know prevention saves more lives than cure. Vaccines spare more suffering than ventilators. Primary care beats emergency surgery.

Government is no different. A peso spent on transparency saves billions in recovery. An audit before the ribbon-cutting prevents lives lost after the dike collapses.

This is why “before the waters rise again” is not just a warning. It is a prescription. For medicine. For governance. For us as a people.

What strength really means

The patient I called for help that night lived, not because I knew everything, but because I admitted what I didn’t. If our country is to live — stronger, safer, more honest — we must learn the same lesson.

Strength is not pretending everything is under control. It is opening the books. It is facing the truth. It is asking for help — before another peso is stolen and another life is lost to floods that should never have come.