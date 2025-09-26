A superpower’s contrarian stance in a world growing greener

On 23 September, US President Donald Trump addressed the world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. In a speech that left the audience dumbstruck, Trump lashed out at climate change, calling it the “greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” blasting the scientific consensus on global warming as a creation “by stupid people,” and rebuking nations, including America’s allies, that have embraced renewable energy.

This, as energy analysts point more and more to wind and solar power as among the cheapest forms of energy in many parts of the world, with global investments in renewables fast exceeding investments in oil, coal, and gas.

President Trump has always scoffed at notions that global warming could trigger sweeping changes in the natural world that would be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse. This was the basis for the forging in 2016 of the Paris Agreement which envisions the limiting of global temperature rise in this century to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and pursuing efforts for 1.5°C, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Trump yanked the US out of the Paris Agreement when he re-assumed the presidency in 2025.

Today, when environmental sustainability and renewable energy are acknowledged as crucial for both economic growth and planetary health, the US under Trump has chosen a path of deliberate divergence. America’s current position is an active campaign of alienation, framing the global consensus on climate action as folly, and portraying its closest allies as fools.

This stance has alienated the US from many of its allies and the schism has created a vacuum being filled by other powers, notably China. President Trump’s rhetoric, as witnessed at the United Nations and on the world stage last Monday, was nothing short of shocking.

Labeling countries committed to the Paris Agreement as “stupid” and dismissing the meticulously documented phenomenon of climate change as a “con job” is a rejection not only of scientific consensus but also the foundational principles of multilateral diplomacy.

From his perspective, US allies in Europe and elsewhere are not visionary leaders but dupes sacrificing their industries on the altar of a hoax.

The consequences of this alienation are both diplomatic and strategic. For decades, the transatlantic alliance has been a cornerstone of America’s global governance. On issues from security to trade, the US and Europe have largely operated in concert.

The climate crisis, however, has created a fissure. By withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and publicly mocking its goals, Trump has signalled that this critical issue is not a priority he shares with Europe and most other parts of the world.

America’s relationship with many of its allies is not merely strained, it is being reconfigured, with European nations finding new partners in pursuing a greener future, looking past Washington to coordinate with other economies.

Into this vacuum steps China, which has discerned the immense opportunities that could be had from a world yearning to be fueled by clean green energy. It is still the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases due to its coal-dependent infrastructure, but paradoxically China today has also become a global leader in renewable energy manufacturing — producing, for instance, the majority of the world’s solar panels, wind turbines,and electric vehicle batteries.

This is not an altruistic endeavor on China’s part; it is a calculated strategy for 21st-century dominance. In striving to dominate the supply chains for clean technology, China is positioning itself as the essential partner for nations wanting to meet their Paris Agreement goals.

Where America offers skepticism, China offers solar farms, high-speed rail, and electric buses. The geopolitical leverage gained through this economic foresight is vast. The question, then, is not simply whether the US is falling behind in the technology race, but what it means for a superpower to voluntarily cede leadership on an issue that is defining an era.

Supporters of the Trump administration argue that the US president is unshackling American industry, promoting “energy dominance” through the continued exploitation of oil and gas. This is a short-sighted view, however. The global market is speaking with increasing clarity: the future of energy is clean.

Financial institutions, risk companies, and major corporations are making long-term investment decisions based on climate risk and the inevitability of a carbon-constrained world. Thus, America is finding itself becoming more isolated. While the world is moving forward, the US is digging itself deeper into the receding sands of a carbon-intensive past.

The alienation of its allies is not a temporary squabble but a division that weakens the collective security and economic resilience.

China’s ascent in renewables is not just about surpassing the US in installed capacity, it is about crafting a new world order where technological and moral leadership on the defining issue of our time resides elsewhere.

Because of its leader’s lack of vision, America is fast becoming an unaligned superpower, watching from the sidelines, its voice of dissent growing fainter as the roar of the global green energy revolution grows louder.

The cost of this contrarian stance may be measured not only in degrees of global warming but could very well be a permanent diminution of America’s prosperity and world influence.