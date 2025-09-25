SBG hails tennis center in Clark City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of both the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, expressed strong support for the planned Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City, Tarlac, calling it a significant step toward nurturing young athletes and strengthening grassroots sports programs nationwide.

The project, developed through a memorandum of understanding between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA), will dedicate around ten hectares for a tennis facility built to international standards.

Go praised the initiative as a key driver for the growth of tennis and other sports, highlighting the importance of building world-class infrastructure outside Metro Manila. “This project is very important for our youth and for the entire nation. With such a facility, more Filipinos will have the opportunity to develop their talents,” he stressed.

Nurturing future champions

He underscored how grassroots programs serve as the foundation for future champions. “If we want to have athletes who can compete on the world stage, we must start in the barangays and schools. It is here that the youth’s discipline and diligence are honed,” he said.

He also highlighted the international breakthrough of young tennis star Alex Eala, who recently became the first Filipino to win a main-draw match at a Grand Slam event and captured her maiden Women’s Tennis Association singles title. Go has consistently supported her training and international competitions.

Notably, Eala, who enrolled at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca at age 12 and graduated in 2023, illustrates the value of world-class training environments. Her path shows how overseas academies can transform young talent, yet not every aspiring Filipino athlete can afford the cost of studying and training abroad.

A top-tier facility such as the planned Philippine Tennis Center would give local players access to the same level of coaching and competition without having to leave the country.

For Go, the Philippine Tennis Center represents more than just a sports facility. It symbolizes a national effort to provide equal opportunities for young Filipinos who aspire to compete internationally.