Prepaid fiber fuels Converge’s mass market push

Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is banking on prepaid broadband to fill a long-standing connectivity gap nationwide, with executives citing a wide growth runway for its Surf2Sawa (S2S) service as more Filipinos embrace pay-as-you-go fiber internet.

“For years, many Filipinos have had to rely on wireless alternatives that, while useful, often fall short in offering reliable connectivity. S2S fills in that gap, and we’re glad more customers are embracing this,” Converge VP and Surf2Sawa Head Conrado Pascual said on Thursday.

“The growth runway for us is still wide, as we continue to improve awareness and accessibility of our brand,” he added.

Pascual pointed out that the demand has been strongest in Metro Manila as well as South and Central Luzon, where many homes are experiencing fiber connectivity for the first time.

Uptake is also expanding in Visayas and Mindanao, supported by Converge’s growing network footprint.

The service, launched in late 2022 as a brainchild of Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy, now counts 500,000 active subscribers just two years after rollout.

For Uy, the development signaled how prepaid fiber connectivity is becoming mainstream among customers seeking budget-friendly and flexible internet options.

Surf2Sawa was designed for mass market households that often cannot afford entry-level postpaid plans.

It offers flexible top-ups ranging from P50 to P700, unlimited internet, minimal installation requirements, and a contract-free setup. The service supports up to six devices with average speeds of 50 Mbps.