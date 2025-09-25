Phl bets dominate SJJIF Japan tourney

Filipino jiu-jitsu artists display their prowess in the international arena as they won three gold medals in the Sports Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (SJJIF) World Jiu Jitsu Championship 2025 and No-Gi Championship in Chiba, Japan over the weekend.

Joson Tessa and Jeon dela Cruz bannered the Filipinos’ exceptional showing after hammering convincing victories to win a combined three gold medals in the prestigious invitational event that is considered as the largest jiu-jitsu tournament in Asia.

Tessa beat Aina Fugisawa of Evox BJJ on points to clinch the gold in the Gi Female Gray Kid 5 Light Feather. Then, she completed a twin-kill when she claimed the Nogi Female Gray Kid 5 Light Feather crown by beating Sawka Lilly of Hi Grade Jiujitsu on points.

Tessa’s double gold victories was complimented by Dela Cruz, who subdued Tomura Eishin of Carpe Diem Yokohoma to rule the Gi Male Gray Kid 3 Rooster.

But the day definitely belonged to Callum Roberts as he triumphed in three categories to underscore the Philippines’ huge progress in the sport.

Roberts turned back Nakamura Goki of Infight Japan via straight arm lock in the Gi Ultra Heavyweight Male Blue (Adults 18) class. Then, he flashed his exceptional skills on the mat when he overpowered Nakahara Gustavo of Carlos Toyota BJJ via back take Colla Choke in the Gi Open Weight Male Blue (Adults).

As if that was not enough, Roberts, a member of the national team, dominated the No-Gi Ultra Heavyweight Male Blue (Adults 18), delivered a vicious Arm Triangle to stamp his class over Pchelnikov Nikita of ZR Team Blagoveshcensk and round out the Filipinos’ impressive stint.